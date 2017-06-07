MotoGP »

7 June 2017
Jorge Lorenzo says being the fastest Ducati rider at the recent test at Circuit de Catalunya has given him a timely confidence boost.
MotoGP Catalunya: Lorenzo: I will be more competitive here than Italy
Jorge Lorenzo says being the fastest Ducati rider at the recent test at Circuit de Catalunya has given him a timely confidence boost after a frustrating outing at his team's home round.

The three-time MotoGP world champion briefly led the race at Mugello before fading badly late on to finish in eighth place for the factory Ducati squad, while team-mate Andrea Dovizioso claimed an emotional victory.

Lorenzo is keen to use the back-to-back race in Barcelona as a swift response to the Italian race having been given confidence from the recent in-season test at the track after its 2017 modifications, which will see riders use the F1-style turn 10 and a new chicane at turn 13.

“I haven't had much time to reflect on the race at Mugello and now we are about to do another race, here in Catalunya where I have always had a good feeling and where I have scored some good results in the past,” Lorenzo, a four-time MotoGP race winner at Montmelo, said.

“I think that our sensations at Montmelo could change: we will have to understand how the different bikes adapt to the track modifications, but the reference that we have from the test here a couple of weeks ago is good.

“I was the fastest Ducati rider and this gives me the confidence to tackle this important race in front of my fans. Anything can happen on this circuit and I'm sure that I will be more competitive here than in Italy."

Lorenzo will look to bury painful memories at the Catalan MotoGP race from 12 months ago when he was taken out by Andrea Iannone, the rider he replaced at Ducati this season, to mark his first retirement from his home race since 2005 in the 250cc class.
