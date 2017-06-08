MotoGP »

Barry Sheene inducted into Motor Sport Hall of Fame

8 June 2017
Barry Sheene has been inducted into the Motor Sport Hall of Fame joining the legendary names of Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini and John McGuinness.
Barry Sheene has been inducted into the Motor Sport Hall of Fame following a public vote to join the legendary names of Giacomo Agostini, John McGuinness, Valentino Rossi and the late John Surtees.

Sheene won the vote against a 12-strong shortlist including the likes of Joey Dunlop, Mike Hailwood, Soichiro Honda, Wayne Rainey and Geoff Duke.

Sheene's sister Margaret Smart and his former engineer Martyn Ogborne were presented the award at the Royal Automobile Club's Woodcote Park Clubhouse in Epsom.

Nigel Mansell was inducted into the Formula 1 Hall of Fame category, while the US Racing award went to Roger Penske and Brian Redman was given the nod in the Sports Car Racing category. The Industry Champion award was given to Prodrive boss Dave Richards.

In a motorsport star-studded event the iconic F1 commentator Murray Walker was present with the Inspiration Award by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Mansell.

