Sepang to keep 'penultimate' status

By Peter McLaren

Sepang will keep its status as the penultimate round of the MotoGP season, following the arrival of new events in neighbouring countries.Malaysia has been MotoGP's only South East Asian venue since Indonesia in 1997. However Thailand is tipped to join the MotoGP calendar in 2018, with Indonesia working on a suitable circuit for its return.Sepang International Circuit CEO Razlan Razali is confident the arrival of such events will not diminish the Malaysian round, due to the level of local support."We've obviously learnt from the Singapore factor with the F1 event, but I think for the Malaysian MotoGP as long as the event is heavily supported by the locals. And right now we see a proportion of 75-25, 75% local and 25% foreigners. That's the key," Razali told"So you can have a MotoGP in Thailand and I'm sure Malaysians will still come and support our event."I actually think it's good for the region because Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia - we are just crazy when it comes to two wheels! So while we would love to hang on to being the only one in the region, at the same time I can understand that we created a monster so Thailand wants it, Indonesia wants it."Razali revealed that Sepang has been kept up to date with negotiations involving nearby countries and even handed the chance to choose its place on the calendar."The good thing about Dorna is that they consulted us first and have been very upfront in telling us, 'hey, we're talking to this country'. They gave us the right to choose which dates we want," Razali said.Events in the same geographical area are often grouped together for logistical reasons, while circuits naturally prefer as much time as possible between nearby races. The compromise looks likely to see, followed by the usual Japan, Australia and Malaysia sequence.Those four rounds are predicted to be split into two back-to-back groups, with a weekend off in-between. The season will then end as usual in Valencia"Of course Dorna prefers races in the same region to be together," Razali explained."What we told Dorna is that we prefer where we are right now, as the penultimate race, for Malaysia. That has to remain. I made that very clear. So our location in the calendar will remain the same and any other races in the region will fit around that."It was nice of Dorna to show that they value our event in that way."Sepang, which is hosting its final F1 event this year, is again on course for a sold-out MotoGP round."MotoGP has been the number one in terms of numbers for the last couple of years. In 2010 it took over from Formula One as our biggest event," Razali said."Last year we sold out our grandstands MotoGP three weeks before and now we are looking at two months before. So we are saying, 'if you want to come to the MotoGP and don't already have a ticket please act quickly to get the best seats'."We are aiming for almost 170,000 fans. It was 160,000 last year. Grandstand capacity is obviously fixed, but it's subjective when it comes to opening up the hillstands."Last year we still had people arrive on race day to buy tickets, so we had to open up two more hillstands just for that. So again I would say to fans, 'please buy your tickets in the next two to three weeks'."We have only a few thousand tickets left for the entire grandstands. Rossi's tribune is sold out already, Marc Marquez is running out."A significant part of Sepang's surge in MotoGP popularity can be traced back to its rider development programme, which currently includes the SIC Racing Team in Moto3."It's still a priority for us to develop young Malaysians in two-wheels, because there is a direct correlation to the success of the Malaysian MotoGP event. We started in 2009 and since then the numbers have kept on increasing," Razali confirmed."Now, to help us go beyond our current MotoGP event numbers, I need a Malaysian rider in MotoGP. I would love to have that next year…"