VIDEO: Catalunya '09 and 9 more dramatic Valentino Rossi wins!

8 June 2017
The blink of an eye takes approximately 0.3s... plenty of time if you're Valentino Rossi
Catalunya '09 and 9 more dramatic Valentino Rossi wins
VIDEO: Catalunya '09 and 9 more dramatic Valentino Rossi wins!
The blink of an eye is 0.350 seconds but that is more than enough time for Valentino Rossi in these remarkably tight MotoGP victories

Ahead of this weekend's Catalunya MotoGP - and 8 years since that iconic last lap tussle around the same circuit with Jorge Lorenzo - we look back at the Doctor's 10 best 'blink and you'll miss it' wins of all-time

Let us know if you have a particular favourite in the comments below!


Valentino Rossi's Top 10 Tightest Wins..... by Crash_net


Tagged as: Honda , Yamaha , Ducati , Suzuki , Valentino Rossi , Jorge Lorenzo , Marco Melandri , video , Sete Gibernau , Max Biaggi , top 10
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Lorenzo, Catalunaya MotoGP Race 2009
Rossi, Lorenzo, Stoner, Catalunaya MotoGP Race 2009
Simeonâ€™s Moto2 bike, Catalunya Moto2 2017
Pasiniâ€™s Moto2 bike, Catalunya Moto2 2017
Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Martin, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Antonelli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Binder, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

