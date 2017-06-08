Petrucci: I want to be angry with second place!

By Peter McLaren

Danilo Petrucci insists he didn't throw a party after claiming an emotional podium at Mugello last Sunday, instead joking that he wants to feel angry about second place in the future 'like Vinales'.Pramac's Petrucci claimed his first ever dry MotoGP rostrum with a ninth-to-third charge in front of his home fans. The Italian even passed Vinales for second at one stage, but the world championship leader retook the runner-up spot.Nevertheless, Petrucci held off Valentino Rossi and crossed the finish line just 2.334s from race winner and fellow GP17 rider Andrea Dovizioso."After the race I didn't need a party because for me to make this podium was a part of my progression. So yes I'm happy for a podium, because it's my first dry podium, but until I have the face of Vinales on the podium I will never be really happy!" he smiled, referring to the contrast in emotions between the podium finishers."I think the target of every rider here is to win races and championships. For me it's the same. So when I have a 'smile' like Vinales for a second place, I will be more happy inside! I want to get angry for a second place because it means that I lose a chance of a victory. I want to try that feeling as soon as possible."I lose one tenth per lap to Dovizioso, 2.3 seconds at the end of the race. The same distance I had with him in Austin and Jerez. It means we are very close to the limit. But this time I finished third, in Jerez I was seventh and him fifth, in Austin I was eighth and he was sixth. So we are always very close on time, but different in the classification."Petrucci feels that the swing in fortunes between the manufacturers at each race is down to how well the tyre allocation suits their specific machines."For me the tyre makes a big difference. Last year at Mugello Honda arrive a few thousandths from the victory. Tyres are more important than the bike I think at this moment because they can change a lot your weekend."It's very nice to watch from the outside because every race you never know who's going to win or fight for the podium. Not so good for the people who work on the bikes."At the moment if you ask me what's your target for Sunday, I can say maybe we can fight for the podium, or for the top five or maybe only for the top ten! I really don't know. We have some data from testing. We see that we missed two or three tenths every lap from the Honda, but a few days ago it was different."So if we race only in Mugello we can say Honda has a problem with its bike, if we go in Austin we say ok we have something with our bike."Petrucci is now eighth in the world championship, just four points behind new factory Ducati star Jorge Lorenzo, heading into this weekend's Catalunya round.