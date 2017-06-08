Marquez: Asymmetrics causing confusion

By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez has questioned Michelin's decision to fill its front tyre allocation with asymmetric tyres ahead of his home grand prix outside Barcelona, stating their inclusion for previous races had led to “more confusion” for him.Four of the five Honda riders struggled badly with front tyre wear at Mugello, with Marquez and Cal Crutchlow opting for the medium option – the only asymmetric in the allocation – due to the hard's inability to complete race distance when fitted to the RC213V.Looking toward his home race at the Circuit of Catalunya, Marquez also appeared unhappy that the front tyre he used and preferred at a recent private test at this track is not in this weekend's allocation.“We did a test here,” he said on Thursday evening. “The rear tyre, it dropped, but it's OK. It's not a big problem. The front tyre is where I'm struggling more this year. In the test I felt really good with one tyre but it's not here. We will try a different kind of compound.“For me, what makes [it] difficult for us is every race we have asymmetric tyres. I think with 50 degrees on the ground we don't need asymmetric tyres. This is why we have more confusion this year and [why we] have much more problems. The asymmetric front we have with 50 degrees we don't need.”On whether the lack of grip available from the track's aged surface can be a leveller for Honda, as it was at Jerez in May, Marquez continued, “It can be and I hope [so].“Last year was a good race for us, even though here in this circuit has not been a good one for me. This year at the test I felt good. Last year I felt good. So we will see how the grip of the track is. It looks like it will be very warm on Sunday. We will try to find good grip and of course I believe we can be there in the race.”Marquez salvaged sixth place at Mugello while the other Honda men struggled. On the Italian Grand Prix, he explained, “Mugello, honestly I didn't feel so bad during the weekend but then on Sunday we spoke a bit and realised we couldn't finish the race with the [front] tyre that I liked, which was the hard one.“Then we go with the medium. There was zero feeling but this was the tyre we chose to finish the race, because with the other one all Honda riders destroyed it. We knew that if we went there we would finish the race. Here, we know we will have a different feeling, especially with the front.”Marquez topped a recent private test here and was the only rider to express a liking of the heavily modified final section. It's with that in mind that the reigning world champion is aiming to collect 25 points come Sunday.“We will try to do our 100 percent, like always. But we'll try to have something more, to fight for the victory. I think that's a good target for Sunday. We know that we need to work hard. It will be very warm and it will be crucial to choose the best tyres.”