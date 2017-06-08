Redding: Priority is to stay with Pramac

By Peter McLaren

Scott Redding is one of a number of satellite MotoGP riders out of contract at the end of this season.The Englishman's priority is to remain at the Pramac Ducati team for what would be a third year in 2018.But Redding is also concerned by the possibility of missing out on a competitive bike due to new arrivals from Moto3 and Moto2, feeling he is more vulnerable than the most experienced competitors."It's down to [Ducati] more than it is to me," Redding said of his 2018 plans. "Obviously my priority would be to stay here because I think the Ducati suits me. It's quite a competitive bike, but it depends if they want to keep me. If they don't, I need to look for something else. If they do, great."The #45 added: "I don't know what it is lately but they just keep wanting to get these guys from Moto3 directly, or one year in Moto2 and then straight up to MotoGP. Give the guys time to build their way up the steps of the ladder."When they're doing stuff like that it is not giving the people that are in GP a chance to actually show themselves. You have maybe 2-3 years that's it, because there is someone else coming up, someone else coming up."And the experienced guys are getting older and older, but they're so experienced they can still show results. So the ones that kind of miss out a bit are the people like are myself; if I want to try and find a competitive bike it's going to be difficult."Redding currently rides a GP16, having lost out on the chance to race the latest GP17 to team-mate Danilo Petrucci, who took a podium at Mugello."It's not so much about being a factory rider - for some riders that's an ego thing. For me it's more what you get, things you can do and having the progress," Redding explained. "Every race, every day I want to progress and I need to have a bike and a team that would allow me to do that."[At the moment] I'm just going racing. There's not development. We test here Monday, but actually we have f**k all to test. Okay we can work a bit on set-up, but it's just set-up. We're not testing a swing-arm to maybe give us more grip, or some different, stiffer forktubes or handlebars. There's zero things coming."When I was in Moto2 fighting for the championship it was 'ok, we're going to work on aerodynamics, we think we need a different swing-arm, let's try and get this'. Trying to make something better. That's why we're in the world level, to try and achieve the best of the best and having a satellite bike you don't really get that opportunity."But it is what it is."It's not that my bike's not competitive, look at Alvaro [Bautista] in Mugello, look at me in Le Mans, I was quite strong all weekend. It's just it's not consistent. And until you get yourself on a factory bike it's hard to be competitive every weekend."There's a lot of work that goes on behind the factory teams that makes their bikes competitive weekend in, weekend out. Obviously we're limited in what we can do, what we can change. There's nothing new coming to maybe help in the future, but [having a year-old bike at Pramac again next season] is not the worst situation to be in."The thing is, I've been in MotoGP a couple years but nothing's really, really going forward. I'm showing myself sometimes in practice, but when I have a good race something f**king happens with the bike, so I need to kind of see where it takes me."I'm not really in a position to say 'I want this, this and this' because the results on paper are not coming to what even I expect."Redding is currently eleventh in the world championship and the leading GP16 rider, having scored points in all but one race, including a best of seventh in the Qatar season opener.Aspar's Alvaro Bautista (13th overall) has the best GP16 race result so far this year with fourth in Argentina and was fifth last time at Mugello. Avintia's Hector Barbera is 18th in the standings."My first target is always to be the first from the same bike as me and then see if I can get my claws on the factory guys," Redding said. "Because the bikes are so different, it's hard to say I want to be the best satellite. Cal [Crutchlow] for example, he and bike seem to work well together, it's almost not achievable most races."Obviously there will be chances when the other guys are weak and I'm strong and I've got to make the most of it. But that doesn't happen every weekend because you're in a world championship."In the end if you took Bautista out of the equation, my Mugello weekend would have been f**king amazing. I was 26 or 28 seconds from the leader, which if that was another race you're looking at top six."It used to be big gaps, but those gaps are gone. It makes it good racing but you're also on the tail-end again. 'Scott Redding on a satellite bike finished 26 seconds behind the leader'. That's less than 1.2 seconds a lap, but when you look at it on paper and you see some other guys in between it looks huge: 12th, 14th, 16th, it's not where you want to be."Turning to this weekend's Catalunya round, Redding admits that - like so many riders - his hopes hinge on how well the tyres work with his machine."The problem is when we don't have rear grip with this bike, we don't have anything; we don't have turning, we don't have stopping and that's the bit we struggle with. So hopefully we've got something that can give us some grip."