Marquez edges Crutchlow in damp FP1, Miller confusion

Well that's embarrassing 😂😂😂 — Jack peter miller (@jackmilleraus) June 9, 2017



By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez topped a damp-but-drying FP1 session at the Circuit of Catalunya outside Barcelona by a full three tenths of a second from Cal Crutchlow with Andrea Dovizioso third.An early morning shower left the surface of the 2.8-mile layout damp, meaning riders opted to sit out the first 30 minutes of the 45-minute session.There wasn't a great deal of action, until Jack Miller put on a show by repeatedly using the wrong chicane at the revised turns 14 and 15. In the heavily revamped final sector, two chicanes are present – one for MotoGP, which requires to turn left for turn 14 earlier, and one for Formula 1, which was used for the motorcycle grand prix last year.Miller sat out a private two-day test here in May due to excessive swelling on his right hand, thanks to that terrifying FP4 fall at Le Mans. Thus, this morning was his first chance to sample the new layout, which he got wrong four times, before race direction showed a red flag to highlight his error.Typically, Miller took the incident with good humour, and had the misfortune of it happening when a great deal else wasn't happening on track, meaning all eyes were trained on him. Much hilarity ensued.The final ten minutes saw the majority of the field take to the track. Since Honda, three of the four Ducati teams and Aprilia tested here last month, it was no surprise to see Marquez set the early running.The reigning world champion posted a fastest time of 1m 45.875s, just under two seconds slower than his best lap from the test, with Crutchlow a considerable 0.3s back.Italian Grand Prix winner Dovizioso was third, a further three tenths back of Crutchlow, with Dani Pedrosa showing the benefits of prior testing here in fourth. Jonas Folger was the first of the Yamahas in fifth, a fine effort, with Maverick Viñales an equally impressive sixth, 0.9s slower than Marquez.Sam Lowes (seventh), Alvaro Bautista (eighth), Scott Redding (ninth) and recent home podium hero Danilo Petrucci (tenth) completed the top ten, while Miller eventually ended the session twelfth, despite having four of his laps cancelled out.Still nursing injuries sustained in a painful motocross incident the week before Mugello, Valentino Rossi began the weekend tentatively, setting the 17th fastest time after running fifteen laps – only Johann Zarco (eleventh) did more.Hector Barbera, Tito Rabat and Loris Baz didn't leave their garages while Aleix Espargaro failed to set a time that was within 107 percent of Marquez's best.1. Marc Marquez2. Cal Crutchlow3. Andrea Dovizioso4. Dani Pedrosa5. Jonas Folger6. Maverick Viñales7. Sam Lowes8. Alvaro Bautista9. Scott Redding10. Danilo Petrucci11. Johann Zarco12. Jack Miller13. Jorge Lorenzo14. Andrea Iannone15. Pol Espargaro16. Karel Abraham17. Valentino Rossi18. Sylvain Guintoli19. Bradley SmithAleix EspargaroHector BarberaTito RabatLoris Baz