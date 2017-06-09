Max Biaggi injured in Supermoto accident

Max Biaggi is reported to have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a Supermoto accident.
Italian news agency ANSA
states that the four-time 250cc world champion and double WorldSBK title winner was conscious as he was taken to hospital in an air ambulance, after falling at the Latina track.
Our Italian colleagues at the Catalunya MotoGP say Biaggi was seen moving his arms and legs.
The 45-year-old Roman, who also won 13-races in 500cc/MotoGP and now runs a Mahindra-backed Moto3 team in the Italian championship, is currently undergoing medical tests. His injuries are reported to include a fractured shoulder and are 'not life threatening'.
More updates to follow...