MotoGP »

Max Biaggi injured in Supermoto accident

9 June 2017
Get well soon Max.
Max Biaggi injured in Supermoto accident
Max Biaggi injured in Supermoto accident
Max Biaggi is reported to have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a Supermoto accident.

Italian news agency ANSA states that the four-time 250cc world champion and double WorldSBK title winner was conscious as he was taken to hospital in an air ambulance, after falling at the Latina track.

Our Italian colleagues at the Catalunya MotoGP say Biaggi was seen moving his arms and legs.

The 45-year-old Roman, who also won 13-races in 500cc/MotoGP and now runs a Mahindra-backed Moto3 team in the Italian championship, is currently undergoing medical tests. His injuries are reported to include a fractured shoulder and are 'not life threatening'.

More updates to follow...

Tagged as: Max Biaggi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Max Biaggi to run Mahindra team in CIV and select CEV races
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Crutchlow, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bautista, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Sam Lowes, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Sam Lowes, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Folger, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Abraham, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Redding, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Yearby23

June 09, 2017 2:35 PM

ZeFrenchAngle: This year is unbelievable ! After Nicky, this ! I really really really hope Max survives this !
It isn't a life threatening accident so he's going to be alright. Get well soon Max.

getreal

June 09, 2017 3:16 PM

I hope that He will recover from His injuries and be out of Pain soon I miss Max Biaggi on the Racing scene ,I was pleased to see Him at last Weeks Moto GP,


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 