Austin MotoGP '100% happening' in 2018

The Circuit of the Americas is 100% certain of keeping its MotoGP round in 2018.
As rumours continue over the composition of next year's calendar - following the expected arrival of Thailand plus possible future events in countries such as Kazakhstan, Finland and Indonesia - there has been speculation that Austin might be one of the present venues at risk.
Tom Cooney, a spokesman for the circuit's PR company, KHP Consulting, told Crash.net
:
"I have spoken to COTA and they have confirmed to me that the race is 100% happening next year as part of their ongoing agreement with MotoGP, but no date has been set yet. It will most likely be in and around the same time as this year's race in April though."
Austin is the only American MotoGP round.
By Peter McLaren
