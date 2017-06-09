Jack Miller: Suzuka would be good…

MotoGP »

9 June 2017
"It has been something I've really wanted to do ever since I came back to Honda, in 2015" - Jack Miller.
Jack Miller looks set to take part in this year's Suzuka 8 Hours race for Honda.

Speaking at the Catalunya MotoGP, the Marc VDS Honda rider was unable to officially confirm his attendance, but did say:

"I would like to, we can't say anything just yet, I think the announcement will be soon... It has been something I've really wanted to do ever since I came back to Honda, in 2015 and I'm happy enough to maybe be going this year, so it would be good."

Former MotoGP rider and current Honda WorldSBK star Stefan Bradl is also tipped to attend, as HRC aims to take the prestigious Suzuka title back from Yamaha.

Moto2 star Takaaki Nakagami is already confirmed at one of the official Honda teams.

Competing in Suzuka would also be a further sign that Miller is set to extend his Honda MotoGP contract, which expires at the end of this season.

