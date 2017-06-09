Confirmed: MotoGP to use F1 chicane

, MotoGP will dump the new Catalunya chicane and revert back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.MotoGP switched to the F1 layout after Luis Salom's fatal accident during Friday practice for last year's Moto2 Grand Prix, with a special two-wheel chicane then created over the winter due to concerns about the inside wall.But this new chicane has been deemed worse than the F1 version and, at a Friday evening meeting of the Safety Commission, the decision to change was made based feedback from the riders.“In the Safety Commission the riders complained a little about the new layout, they said the work wasn't done in the right way and there were a lot of bumps – that's why the riders decided to go back to the layout from last year. That's why we're here, to make sure the track used tomorrow is the safest we can," said Loris Capirossi, Dorna's Representative on Race Direction."We saw during practice today a lot of crashes too where the bike remained on the track and at the exit of the corner, and that's very dangerous. We have experience from last year of the old chicane and we didn't have any crashes like we did today, that's why the riders requested it. In terms of crashes, the old one is better.”It remains to be seen if the F1 chicane will also be used for future events.Jack Miller has more knowledge of the F1 chicane than any other rider so far this weekend...