MotoGP »

Confirmed: MotoGP to use F1 chicane

9 June 2017
MotoGP switches back to F1 chicane for remainder of 2017 Catalunya Grand Prix.
Confirmed: MotoGP to use F1 chicane
Confirmed: MotoGP to use F1 chicane
As rumoured, MotoGP will dump the new Catalunya chicane and revert back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.

MotoGP switched to the F1 layout after Luis Salom's fatal accident during Friday practice for last year's Moto2 Grand Prix, with a special two-wheel chicane then created over the winter due to concerns about the inside wall.

But this new chicane has been deemed worse than the F1 version and, at a Friday evening meeting of the Safety Commission, the decision to change was made based feedback from the riders.

“In the Safety Commission the riders complained a little about the new layout, they said the work wasn't done in the right way and there were a lot of bumps – that's why the riders decided to go back to the layout from last year. That's why we're here, to make sure the track used tomorrow is the safest we can," said Loris Capirossi, Dorna's Representative on Race Direction.

"We saw during practice today a lot of crashes too where the bike remained on the track and at the exit of the corner, and that's very dangerous. We have experience from last year of the old chicane and we didn't have any crashes like we did today, that's why the riders requested it. In terms of crashes, the old one is better.”

It remains to be seen if the F1 chicane will also be used for future events.

Jack Miller has more knowledge of the F1 chicane than any other rider so far this weekend...



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: Catalunya
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Smith, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Zarco waves, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Folger, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Smith, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
SAm Lowes, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Folger, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 