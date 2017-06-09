Rossi playing catch-up for missing test

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi finished day one of the Catalunya MotoGP in ninth place, as he and Yamaha paid the price for missing last month's private test.The lack of recent data was then compounded by bad weather in the morning practice session."For us it was a problem, because we didn't come here for the test. This means we need all the minutes of the practice sessions because we have a lot of work to do, but in the end the only real practice was this afternoon," Rossi confirmed.The Italian finished the day within 0.640s of Honda's Marc Marquez, but behind the best lap by Tech 3 Yamaha rookies Jonas Folger and Johann Zarco."Sincerely, this afternoon was nothing fantastic, but anyway my pace with the race tyre at the beginning was not so bad and we made some small modifications," Rossi said. "There are a lot of riders with a good pace, I think Marquez, Lorenzo, and Dovi [who all tested at the track] have better pace, but after we are there."At the end, whilst riding on the soft tyre, I thought I could do better, arrive in a better position and also improve the setting of the bike, but at the end I'm just ninth. It's also true that except for Márquez, if we see the second position, I'm not very far.It will always be a tight fight. Especially tomorrow morning, the main target is to stay in the top ten, that will be very important. But we need to work, we need to improve, and try different tyres, and also we need to understand the tyres, the race tyres, the race choice."Rossi made his objections to the new final chicane clear (), which will be dropped for Saturday, and also criticised the general state of the asphalt."For me, the asphalt in this track is one of the worst, one of the most finished. Especially if the temperature raises a lot, it's very very difficult. I want to come here to race, it's one of my favourite tracks, but I think that they have to do the new asphalt."The good news for Rossi is that his training injuries are continuing to heal after a difficult end to the Mugello race."I feel not so bad. Difficult, but a lot better compared to Mugello. And also my shoulder is better for riding the bike. So from this point of view, I'm happy."Team-mate and world championship leader Maverick Vinales was just 16th fastest as he struggled with tyres.