MotoGP Catalunya: Dovizioso: Like this, Barcelona not nice to ride

10 June 2017
Andrea Dovizioso describes Friday as a “small shock” due to the “damaged” track surface at the Circuit of Barcelona.
After a positive Friday of free practice, Andrea Dovizioso has stated he no longer takes enjoyment from riding the Circuit of Catalunya, due to the ever deteriorating track surface and adjusted layout.

The winner of the Italian Grand Prix less than a week ago, Dovizioso was competitive on Friday, ending FP2 in fourth place, 0.405s slower than pace setter Marc Marquez, and showing a strong, consistent pace.

But the 31-year old later said the first moment on track was “a small shock,” such was the lack of grip on offer. As a result, his GP17 was “very difficult to ride”, in spite of completing a one-day private test here in similar conditions last month.

“Today was a small shock. When you start riding this track in these conditions. We did a test but to start again, it's very difficult to ride a bike in these conditions. The bumps are unbelievable. The grip is very low because the asphalt is very damaged. For everybody it's difficult.

“Who did the test one month ago for sure it helps because we have a base. I think it's the reason why we were competitive today. But we have to wait until tomorrow because we have to say if the competitors are able to improve. The track is even worse than last year.”

Most riders had spoken of an acute drop in tyre performance after a set number of laps, meaning Sunday's race will, in all likelihood, be a test of who can best manage the consumption of rubber.

Asked when he felt a decreasing in performance, Dovizioso said, “After four laps more or less you can drop almost one second. After that it's a little bit more. It's not so easy to manage. At the end the front become better because when you don't have grip on the rear you are able to use more of the front.

“But the range is very small. Also, the grip is very low. It becomes very difficult this track. I think it was one of the most beautiful tracks on our championship but like this it's not nice to ride, not so fun, like the past.”

By Neil Morrison


