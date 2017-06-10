Repsol Hondas fastest, four Yamahas in Q1

By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez was one of the few MotoGP riders to express a liking for the new chicane in the final of the Circuit of Catalunya's four sectors, but not even a reversion to the F1 layout on Saturday morning would dampen his speed.Using this configuration for the first time in 2017, Marquez – and indeed Repsol Honda – showed supreme ability around the 2.8-mile track, especially through the F1 chicane, to top Saturday morning's FP3.Marquez led team-mate Dani Pedrosa by a tenth of a second at the close of the 45 minutes, with a lap that was quicker than last year's pole time. The impressive Alvaro Bautista was a further tenth slower in third.Not bad considering the former 125cc world champion had joined Marquez on the floor on the outside of turn ten early into the session, that tricky, uphill left proving too much for either man's front tyre.While the factory Hondas flourished, FP3 was an unmitigated disaster for Yamaha. Not one of the four M1s qualified automatically for Q2, with Jonas Folger's eleventh place the best of a bad set of results.Neither Maverick Viñales (13th) nor Valentino Rossi (15th) could sufficiently improve on perilous positions in the closing minutes, their lack of rear grip all-too-apparent, meaning both factory Yamahas will appear in this afternoon's Q1 session for only the second time since the introduction of this system in 2013.Under the strong, early morning sun the Hondas starred, but there was also a great deal to cheer in the Aprilia garage. Aleix Espargaro showed well throughout the morning, ending the morning fourth, less than a quarter of a second off Marquez's best time.The factory Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso (fifth) and Jorge Lorenzo (sixth) made late improvements when in real danger of missing the Q2 cut, while Andrea Iannone in seventh was the best of the riders that did not test here last month.Scott Redding was less than optimistic on Friday afternoon, complaining of excessive spinning in all of the circuit's 16 bends. Yet the Englishman showed a session of promise, ending up in eighth, a place ahead of team-mate Danilo Petrucci. Hector Barbera was tenth.Petrucci's path into Q2 was far from straightforward. The Italian – a podium finisher at last weekend's stunning Italian Grand Prix – found his path through turns 14 and 15 blocked by Karel Abraham, carelessly cruising on the racing line. Having narrowly avoided a collision, a furious Petrucci made his feelings known to the Czech rider.Other than Viñales and Rossi, Folger, Cal Crutchlow (twelfth), Johann Zarco (16th, and a faller at the fast turn nine) and Jack Miller (18th) will contest the top two places in Q1, which guarantee a place in Q2.1. Marc Marquez2. Dani Pedrosa3. Alvaro Bautista4. Aleix Espargaro5. Andrea Dovizioso6. Jorge Lorenzo7. Andrea Iannone8. Scott Redding9. Danilo Petrucci10. Hector Barbera11. Jonas Folger12. Cal Crutchlow13. Maverick Viñales14. Loris Baz15. Valentino Rossi16. Johann Zarco17. Tito Rabat18. Jack Miller19. Sylvain Guintoli20. Pol Espargaro21. Karel Abraham22. Sam Lowes23. Bradley Smith