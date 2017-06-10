Moto3 Catalunya: Martin blasts to home pole

Jorge Martin kept away from all the towing madness and surged to a record lap to claim pole for the Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix.The Del Conca Gresini rider was able to break the old track record instead of setting a fresh one after the safety commission made the decision to return to the F1 layout for Saturday's action.The Spaniards best of 1m 53.368 gave him the top spot on the grid for the third time in a row, though he was unable to start from first in Mugello following a penalty.Fellow Honda rider Aron Canet will line up next to him on the grid, though the Estrella Galicia rider found himself mired by company on his final run, notably from Romano Fenati who he shook his finger at to suggest he was not welcome only to be replied to with a shrug as the pair exited the pits.His previous timesheet topping time was good enough to hold second for him 0.027 shy of Martin's best, the pair are joined up front by the KTM of third placed Juanfran Guevara, back on the front row with RBA after equalling his qualifying performance in Le Mans.Fenati finally left Canet's side only to chase around Andrea Migno, boosting himself up to fourth for Marinelli Rivacold Snipers as the chequered flag waved to end the session.He is joined on row two by championship leader Joan Mir who starts fifth for Leopard and Marcos Ramirez who gained places late on to secure sixth for his Platinum Bay Real Estate team ahead of his home race.Enea Bastianianini found improvements for seventh on the second Estrella Galicia entry,while great work from his Gresini mechanics saw Fabio Di Giannantonio return after his early turn five crash to claim eighth.Tatsuki Suzuki will fill ninth on the grid for SIC58 Squadra Corse, Niccolo Antonelli completed the top ten for Red Bul KTM Ajo.Migno, the Mugello race winner, found himself down in 19th , just one place ahead of British Talent Team rider John McPhee, who was in a group looking destined for the front of the grid before they all lost time in the final sector.There are two wild-card rides this weekend – Vincente Perez ( Reale Avintia Academy – KTM) and Aleix Viu riding for Alex Rins' 42 Motosport team. They start from 28th and 31st respectively.Albert Arenas misses the race through injury, his Aspar Mahindra team has not fielded a replacement rider.