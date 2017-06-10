Pedrosa pole from Lorenzo, four falls for Marquez!

On route to hospital to clean the finger up.... then at 8am tomorrow i have my review. See you on the grid... in leathers i hope. — Bradley Smith (@BradleySmith38) June 10, 2017



Marc Marquez - Saturday

Dani Pedrosa took pole position for his home Catalunya MotoGP at the end of a dramatic day that saw four falls for team-mate Marc Marquez, a debut Ducati front row for Jorge Lorenzo and the best Movistar Yamaha just ninth on the grid.Pedrosa, also quickest in qualifying at the previous Spanish round at Jerez, took pole from Lorenzo with three minutes remaining. Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci then followed up last Sunday's podium with an excellent first-ever front row.After two falls earlier in the day, Marquez managed to cram a further two tumbles into the 15-minute Q2 shootout. In-between, the reigning champion still did enough to claim fourth on the grid but was naturally looking exasperated.Aleix Espargaro equalled Aprilia's best four-stroke MotoGP qualifying with fifth place, alongside countryman Hector Barbera (Avintia Ducati). Row three will consist of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and world championship leader Maverick Vinales.Vinales' Movistar Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi failed to even make Qualifying 2, but seemed to make real progress with his race pace in final practice - unlike Vinales: Rossi was 5th in FP4 and Vinales only 15th.KTM's Bradley Smith is in doubt for the remainder of the weekend due to a finger injury in FP4, while Suzuki stand-in Sylvain Guintoli missed qualifying due to dizziness in the heat.After Friday on the new chicane, MotoGP has switched back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.After hitting 30 degrees (air) and 51 degrees (track) today, race day is predicted to see temperatures rise yet again, meaning tyre wear will be especially critical.Vinales will start the event with a 26-point lead over last weekend's winner Dovizioso, 30-point lead over Rossi and 27-point advantage over Marquez.1. Dani Pedrosa2. Jorge Lorenzo3. Danilo Petrucci4. Marc Marquez5. Aleix Espargaro6. Hector Barbera7. Andrea Dovizioso8. Jonas Folger9. Maverick Viñales10. Alvaro Bautista11. Scott Redding12. Andrea Iannone