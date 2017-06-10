MotoGP »

MotoGP Catalunya: Pedrosa pole from Lorenzo, four falls for Marquez!

10 June 2017
Dani Pedrosa takes pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP.
Dani Pedrosa took pole position for his home Catalunya MotoGP at the end of a dramatic day that saw four falls for team-mate Marc Marquez, a debut Ducati front row for Jorge Lorenzo and the best Movistar Yamaha just ninth on the grid.

Pedrosa, also quickest in qualifying at the previous Spanish round at Jerez, took pole from Lorenzo with three minutes remaining. Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci then followed up last Sunday's podium with an excellent first-ever front row.

After two falls earlier in the day, Marquez managed to cram a further two tumbles into the 15-minute Q2 shootout. In-between, the reigning champion still did enough to claim fourth on the grid but was naturally looking exasperated.


Aleix Espargaro equalled Aprilia's best four-stroke MotoGP qualifying with fifth place, alongside countryman Hector Barbera (Avintia Ducati). Row three will consist of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and world championship leader Maverick Vinales.

Vinales' Movistar Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi failed to even make Qualifying 2, but seemed to make real progress with his race pace in final practice - unlike Vinales: Rossi was 5th in FP4 and Vinales only 15th.

KTM's Bradley Smith is in doubt for the remainder of the weekend due to a finger injury in FP4, while Suzuki stand-in Sylvain Guintoli missed qualifying due to dizziness in the heat.


After Friday on the new chicane, MotoGP has switched back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.

After hitting 30 degrees (air) and 51 degrees (track) today, race day is predicted to see temperatures rise yet again, meaning tyre wear will be especially critical.

Vinales will start the event with a 26-point lead over last weekend's winner Dovizioso, 30-point lead over Rossi and 27-point advantage over Marquez.

Qualifying 2:
1. Dani Pedrosa
2. Jorge Lorenzo
3. Danilo Petrucci
4. Marc Marquez
5. Aleix Espargaro
6. Hector Barbera
7. Andrea Dovizioso
8. Jonas Folger
9. Maverick Viñales
10. Alvaro Bautista
11. Scott Redding
12. Andrea Iannone

Marc Marquez - Saturday






Garcia

June 10, 2017 3:01 PM

l think with the hot temperatures the front is probably too soft for Marquez. Crutchlow seems to be struggling too, but Pedrosa looking good in the midday sessions. The Yamahas l guess the tyre not working for them in this track, Vinales seemed very unhappy. The Ducatis are not looking bad at all l'd say their main problem will be the rear drop in the race. Weather forecast is hotter for tomorrow, Pedrosa for the win?


