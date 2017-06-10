Vinales in a spin: 'No grip and the bike is jumping’

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP title leader Maverick Vinales is facing the toughest race of his young Yamaha career after struggling on Saturday in Catalunya.The home star has battled wheelspin problems throughout the weekend, after Yamaha opted not to attend a recent test at the circuit, with all four M1 riders forced to take part in Qualifying 1.Jonas Folger and Vinales made it through to Qualifying 2, while their respective team-mates Johann Zarco and Valentino Rossi missed out.Vinales went on to qualify ninth on the grid, easily his worst start of the season, and was only 15th in final practice, when riders usually work on race pace. All of which means he is far from prepared for the grand prix, expected to be held in roasting air temperatures of over 30-degrees."We tried our best today and modified the bike in the sessions: all the way to the front, all the way to the rear, long bike, short bike," Vinales said. "But the problem is that the bike is not accelerating and keeps spinning, especially in corners 3 and 4 and the last one."Very strange. I don't have a good feeling on the bike. With the medium front I have a good feeling but the rear medium is terrible, after one lap I have to use less power."I have no grip and the bike is 'jumping'. I go out of the box and the bike is stable and when I start the [fast] lap it is moving a lot. It is really strange and we are trying our best."Yamaha also struggled in similar low grip conditions at Jerez, but Vinales said it's the first time he has been without rear grip."In Jerez I had a problem with the front, but really good grip with the rear. I've never had this problem [lack of rear grip] in the GPs. Argentina is so bumpy and many places as well, but our bike was so stable."Now it is the opposite: the other bikes are so stable and ours are moving so much. I don't want to talk more about tyres because it looks like I am the only one talking all the time 'blah, blah, blah'. All I can say is that we have to improve."Will it be a case of damage limitation tomorrow?"A good point is that our first rival in the championship [Andrea Dovizioso] is starting in seventh, just to our side. Our pace in FP4 was really bad, but we had used tyres… I hope tomorrow we can improve the feeling for the [race] rhythm."Tomorrow we will go out and do the best we can. I have good braking points to pass other riders, so I feel I can overtake. Let's see tomorrow and hopefully we can be more strong."Normally with the Yamaha when I open the gas and I have one rider in front I close the gap: always. And now it is the opposite: they go. I cannot get good drive."Vinales admitted he was confused by the performance of pole sitter Dani Pedrosa."This is something I don't understand. In Mugello he was 12th, here he is 1st and tomorrow he could say goodbye to everyone. It is something really strange to understand. I saw Marc was also struggling quite a lot and crashed four times."Whatever the result, Vinales will continue to lead the MotoGP standings after Sunday's race, since he currently holds a 26-point lead over nearest rival Dovizioso.Rossi will start 13th on the grid, but was fifth in final practice.