MotoGP Catalunya: Guintoli hopes to race after painkiller reaction

10 June 2017
"Something went wrong and I had an unexpected reaction to the medication"- Sylvain Guintoli.
Sylvain Guintoli hopes to take part in Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP despite missing qualifying after 'an unexpected reaction to medication'.

The Frenchman, standing in for injured Suzuki rookie Alex Rins for a third event, explained:

"It's a pity that I wasn´t able to take part in the qualifying, as we made solid improvements in the sessions and I felt positive of a good performance.

"I went for a painkiller treatment to my arm, right before the FP4, which is a procedure I have done times in the past, but unfortunately something went wrong and I had an unexpected reaction to the medication.

"This caused me to feel very dizzy and together with the team we decided not run in qualifying. I'm now already recovering and I hope I will be ok for tomorrow.”

Suzuki regular Andrea Iannone qualified twelfth.

KTM's Bradley Smith is also hoping to be fit for the race after a hand injury in qualifying.

Rins will be back on his GSX-RR at Monday's test.



