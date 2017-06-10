Marquez defiant after four falls in a day

By Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez - Saturday

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez had an action-packed day in front of his home fans in Catalunya on Saturday.The Repsol Honda star fell four times on Saturday, all without harm, including two accidents in the 15-minute Qualifying 2 session.Despite the interruptions, and risk of being left without a bike to ride, Marquez still emerged with fourth on the grid, 0.450s from Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa."Of course you lose a little bit of confidence but as you saw; I crashed, I went back out and pushed to the limit, crashed, pushed to the limit again. And tomorrow of course I will push again," he declared."Today I took a lot of risks and crashed a few times, but honestly I prefer to start fourth with four crashes than tenth with no crashes. Also it was good to understand that tomorrow we need to be really patient."All of Marquez's accidents were from losing the front of his RC213V."The front is always much more critical [than the rear]," he explained. "Today, especially in the afternoon, the track was critical. But I didn't feel really bad. Okay, I crashed many times, but in the qualifying practice crashes I was too aggressive. The track was not ready to be like this, I didn't understand well and pushed too much. That was the mistake."With the tyre compound we are in a little bit the same situation as the other races. The tyre you use in the morning with 30 degrees of track temperature cannot be the same tyre like you use with 50 degrees."Already in the morning I used the hard, because the others are too soft, and with the afternoon with 20 degrees more I used the same because I didn't have another option. This is the main reason we are struggling with the front, but everyone is struggling. Not only me."It's a circuit that is really demanding and tomorrow looks like it will be really hot so we need to try to find our pace and our limit and try to finish the race in the best way. I feel we can fight for the podium and we will see if we are able to fight for the victory."The main obstacle between Marquez and what would be a second victory of the season could well be Pedrosa."It looks like the one that it is the best to manage [the drop in tyre performance during the race] because he pushes less the tyres, is Dani," Marquez said. "He is really light and also very smooth with the riding style and he is managing quite well."So tomorrow we need to understand if he is faster like in Jerez, and we need to finish second. But if we can we will try to fight [for the win]."Marquez starts Sunday's race, expected to be held in sweltering heat, trailing Maverick Vinales by 37 points in the world championship. Vinales has struggled this weekend and starts just ninth on the grid.