Lorenzo: Little by little we’re closer

“Little by little we're closer.” It was hard to disagree with Jorge Lorenzo after securing his first front row start in Ducati colours at the Circuit of Catalunya. At Mugello, a week back, he led for the first time. Now a second in qualifying shows a progression of sorts.The result ensures Lorenzo has started from the front row at this track for nine successive years, a fine achievement, and one that highlights his liking for this track, even if the layout is much changed in the past two years.Yet the 30-year old was more pleased by the performance of Ducati's GP17. While three of Honda's five riders complained of the front tyres Michelin has brought to Catalonia, the Majorcan noted how his current machine stresses the front rubber less, a fact that could be key in Sunday's grueling 25-lap slog.“We saw in the test that here I got the speed and the confidence to do much better than in Mugello,” said Lorenzo, who faded badly in last year's race – when still a Yamaha rider - once the front tyre faded. “It was like that even if this morning I struggle a little bit. So, we make a radical change to the bike and I feel much better in the afternoon.“I was just in front of Dani [Pedrosa] and I was losing a little bit, but quite constant and without making any mistakes. So, this will be very important for tomorrow. The good point of our bike is that we generate a little bit less graining on the front.“This for sure will be very important for tomorrow because looks like the Yamaha and especially the Honda overheat a little bit the front and this is not good when you start losing the front in this corner. For the opposite, on the rear we miss a little bit of grip so tomorrow in the warm-up we're going to try to find it.“We are having some little light thing every time, each time in the last three races. In Jerez I finish on the podium. In Mugello I lead the race for the first time, and here is the first time I am in the first row. Let's try to let these moments stay longer in the race. I think we are coming. Little by little we are closer.”Lorenzo posted a composed performance on Saturday, while several leading names around him struggled – namely Marc Marquez, four times a crasher, and the Movistar Yamahas. Looking toward race day, maintaining a smooth throttle hand will also be key in maintaining the rear tyre.“It's hard to ride,” Lorenzo conceded. “Tomorrow will be a little nightmare for everyone. I'm improving in these conditions. I try to be more smooth with throttle, so I see the improvement. So, let's see if tomorrow I can ride like today more or less.”And what of the possibility of a famous win? “Almost nobody expected Dovizioso to win in Mugello. It was a surprise also for me at the end of the race because I didn't know. The three or four positions I was too far to know. So, when I enter the box I was surprised. Dovi first, and also Danilo in third position.“Anything is possible in Moto GP, especially this year. You depend a lot on the dropping of the tires. Tomorrow for sure the rear will be very important, but especially the front, how all the bikes maintain the grip of the front tyre I think.”