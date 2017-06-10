Petrucci predicting ‘very, very crazy’ Sunday

By Neil Morrison

Danilo Petrucci foresees a “very, very crazy” end to Sunday's MotoGP encounter at the Circuit of Catalunya after qualifying on the front row for the first time in his career.Last year in Germany he came within a thousandth of a second of achieving this feat. In Italy a week ago a front row was taken away due to exceeding track limits. Here, Petrucci struck late on to set the third quickest time, pushing Marc Marquez off the front row and into fourth.While showing considerable delight at placing inside the top three, the Italian was nonetheless cautious when looking toward Sunday, and believes the consumption of the rear tyre will be key to the result.“It's very nice to see you and everybody again because it means I am in the press conference,” he told host Nick Harris. “I am always happy to be here. Very, very difficult qualifying because we have a little bit less of traction on the rear.“Tomorrow will be very, very tough for us especially for managing the rear traction on the right side. Anyway, in Mugello I did a very good lap but exceeding for just a while the track limits.“Maybe starting from the first row in Mugello I can manage to save some rear tyre during the race. I hope I can do this strategy tomorrow, but will be very difficult because the tire consumption will be very, very high. I think the second part of the race will be very, very crazy.“It's difficult. I don't think I'm the right person to ask this because I am a little bit aggressive on the throttle. I have to learn for sure. The other Ducati riders have more experience than me and I always watch the data.“Will be difficult in fact, but I want to stay calm at the beginning for try to save something, but we are a very big group of riders in front that want to stay on the lead. So, like always I have to say that it will be a difficult race.”