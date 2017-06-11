MotoGP »

MotoGP Catalunya: Folger fastest in warm-up, Marquez falls on and off bike

11 June 2017
Jonas Folger leads Scott Redding in a surprising morning warm-up; four times a faller on Saturday, Marc Marquez crashes out again.
Folger fastest in warm-up, Marquez falls on and off bike
MotoGP Catalunya: Folger fastest in warm-up, Marquez falls on and off bike
The topsy-turvy nature of MotoGP at the moment could be summed up by the surprising order in morning warm-up. Rookie Jonas Folger was the quickest of the field, ahead of Scott Redding and Aleix Espargaro.

Knowing temperatures are some 20 degrees lower than what riders will race in this afternoon, too much cannot be read into the times. Folger's quickest lap of 1m 45.004s was nine tenths faster than the official lap record.

Folger has nonetheless performed admirably all weekend, and qualified as the top Yamaha rider on Saturday. Redding also showed promising pace in second, while Aleix Espargaro's claims that a podium is possible on the Aprilia RS-GP seem founded.


The session was notable for more Marc Marquez falls - the first coming in pit lane when he tripped while walking to his second bike!

The other was a more traditional spill: Folger had just passed the reigning world champion into turn one. It may come as a concern that Marquez lost the front into the final chicane while giving chase to the German. A fifth fall of the weekend for the 24-year old.

Johann Zarco was fifth with Andrea Dovizioso – a dark horse for the race – sixth and Valentino Rossi seventh. Front row starter Danilo Petrucci was eighth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Marquez.

There was no overnight cure for championship leader Maverick Viñales, who ended the morning out of the top ten, in eleventh. The 22-year old's mood wasn't helped by a minor incident with Rossi, when both men braked for turn one. The Italian moved across his younger team-mate before the entry, forcing Viñales to run on. A hand gesture given in Rossi's direction suggested he was less than impressed.

Pole sitter Dani Pedrosa was 13th fastest.

CLICK HERE for the full results.

1. Jonas Folger
2. Scott Redding
3. Aleix Espargaro
4. Jack Miller
5. Johann Zarco
6. Andrea Dovizioso
7. Valentino Rossi
8. Danilo Petrucci
9. Andrea Iannone
10. Marc Marquez
11. Maverick Viñales
12. Alvaro Bautista
13. Dani Pedrosa
14. Sam Lowes
15. Jorge Lorenzo
16. Tito Rabat
17. Sylvain Guintoli
18. Cal Crutchlow
19. Pol Espargaro
20. Karel Abraham
21. Loris Baz
22. Hector Barbera

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: Andrea Dovizioso , Dani Pedrosa , Valentino Rossi , Espargaro , redding , Marquez , Iannone , Petrucci , Folger , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Folger, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez fans, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pasini, Alex Marquez, Luthi, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 