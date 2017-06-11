Folger fastest in warm-up, Marquez falls on and off bike

By Neil Morrison

The topsy-turvy nature of MotoGP at the moment could be summed up by the surprising order in morning warm-up. Rookie Jonas Folger was the quickest of the field, ahead of Scott Redding and Aleix Espargaro.Knowing temperatures are some 20 degrees lower than what riders will race in this afternoon, too much cannot be read into the times. Folger's quickest lap of 1m 45.004s was nine tenths faster than the official lap record.Folger has nonetheless performed admirably all weekend, and qualified as the top Yamaha rider on Saturday. Redding also showed promising pace in second, while Aleix Espargaro's claims that a podium is possible on the Aprilia RS-GP seem founded.The session was notable for more Marc Marquez falls - the first coming in pit lane when he tripped while walking to his second bike!The other was a more traditional spill: Folger had just passed the reigning world champion into turn one. It may come as a concern that Marquez lost the front into the final chicane while giving chase to the German. A fifth fall of the weekend for the 24-year old.Johann Zarco was fifth with Andrea Dovizioso – a dark horse for the race – sixth and Valentino Rossi seventh. Front row starter Danilo Petrucci was eighth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Marquez.There was no overnight cure for championship leader Maverick Viñales, who ended the morning out of the top ten, in eleventh. The 22-year old's mood wasn't helped by a minor incident with Rossi, when both men braked for turn one. The Italian moved across his younger team-mate before the entry, forcing Viñales to run on. A hand gesture given in Rossi's direction suggested he was less than impressed.Pole sitter Dani Pedrosa was 13th fastest.1. Jonas Folger2. Scott Redding3. Aleix Espargaro4. Jack Miller5. Johann Zarco6. Andrea Dovizioso7. Valentino Rossi8. Danilo Petrucci9. Andrea Iannone10. Marc Marquez11. Maverick Viñales12. Alvaro Bautista13. Dani Pedrosa14. Sam Lowes15. Jorge Lorenzo16. Tito Rabat17. Sylvain Guintoli18. Cal Crutchlow19. Pol Espargaro20. Karel Abraham21. Loris Baz22. Hector Barbera