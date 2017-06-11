MotoGP »

Joan Mir to Moto2 with Marc VDS

11 June 2017
Joan Mir signs three-year deal with Marc VDS... MotoGP in 2020?
Joan Mir to Moto2 with Marc VDS
Joan Mir to Moto2 with Marc VDS
Moto3 World Championship leader Joan Mir will step up to Moto2 next season with Marc VDS.

The young Spaniard, who now holds a huge 45-point lead for Leopard Honda in the Moto3 standings after victory in Catalunya, has agreed a three-year deal with Marc VDS.

The Belgian team, which won the Moto2 title with Tito Rabat in 2014, leads this year's World Championship with Franco Morbidelli.

The Italian is tipped to join MotoGP in 2018 with Marc VDS - unless he is offered a factory contract elsewhere - while team-mate Alex Marquez's plans remain unknown.

Team Principal Michael Bartholemy said of Mir's deal: "We've had our eye on Joan for quite some time, first in CEV and then in Moto3 when he made his debut in the World Championship.

"We saw right at the start of last year that he had the talent, drive and determination to be a championship contender and he's proved us right this season.

"I am looking forward to welcoming him into the team and I am confident that the combination of his talent and our technical staff will ensure a smooth and rapid transition from Moto3 championship contender to Moto2 frontrunner."

The length of Mir's contract has naturally prompted rumours that it includes the chance to join the Marc VDS MotoGP team for the third year...

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: moto2 , marc vds , mir
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Mir, Italian Moto3 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez fans, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pasini, Alex Marquez, Luthi, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 