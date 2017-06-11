Joan Mir to Moto2 with Marc VDS

Moto3 World Championship leader Joan Mir will step up to Moto2 next season with Marc VDS.The young Spaniard, who now holds a huge 45-point lead for Leopard Honda in the Moto3 standings after victory in Catalunya, has agreed a three-year deal with Marc VDS.The Belgian team, which won the Moto2 title with Tito Rabat in 2014, leads this year's World Championship with Franco Morbidelli.The Italian is tipped to join MotoGP in 2018 with Marc VDS - unless he is offered a factory contract elsewhere - while team-mate Alex Marquez's plans remain unknown.Team Principal Michael Bartholemy said of Mir's deal: "We've had our eye on Joan for quite some time, first in CEV and then in Moto3 when he made his debut in the World Championship."We saw right at the start of last year that he had the talent, drive and determination to be a championship contender and he's proved us right this season."I am looking forward to welcoming him into the team and I am confident that the combination of his talent and our technical staff will ensure a smooth and rapid transition from Moto3 championship contender to Moto2 frontrunner."The length of Mir's contract has naturally prompted rumours that it includes the chance to join the Marc VDS MotoGP team for the third year...