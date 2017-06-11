Dovi: This has never happened for me!

By Peter McLaren

After waiting seven years between his first and second MotoGP wins, then seven months between his second and third, just seven days separated Andrea Dovizioso from back-to-back victories in Mugello and Catalunya."I have to change my number!" he joked.Would you like to race again in seven hours?"No, no! It's better to rest and make a party tonight!" Dovi laughed."Mugello was something special, but to confirm here, for sure we didn't expect it because in the test my feeling was really bad. But we realised the condition of the track was not so good and the consumption of the rear tyre was so high and we didn't have to be focussed on the speed," explained the Italian, joined on the podium by Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa."We weren't the fastest, but we were focussed to ride the bike in the heat with a used tyre and when we started during the race, nobody had grip and nobody was able to push because everybody had to save the tyre, a lot."Starting seventh on the grid, Dovi patiently made his way forward, splitting the Honda riders during the middle stages and then taking the lead on lap 17 of 25."We were in a really good situation from the first lap. I overtook a few riders and was behind Dani so I decided to stay there," he recalled. "Dani rode very well and saved a lot the tyre, like me. But I was able to save the front tyre in a better way because my acceleration was better and I never brake really hard."I didn't understand behind me what was going on, if somebody was able to catch us, because our lap time wasn't so good. But when I saw 'G3', group three, on my pit board, I was really relaxed and focused to save the tyre."Ten laps to the end I tried to push, but when I went to the front I realised my rear tyre was finished. But also for them. So it was enough to create the gap. It was a strange feeling because I won without pushing 100%. This has never happened for me!"Although Valentino Rossi's 2016 winning time was 3.9s quicker than Dovizioso this season, the Ducati rider improved on his own performance of one year ago by a massive 37s.Dovi credited part of his success to an unspecified change in his approach to life, from the middle of last year. It is understood that the 31-year-old was referring to use of a coach, to advise on mental preparation, such as eliminating distractions and improving focus."You can meet some people and some people can explain to you some things and you can live in a different way," he said. "People understand or become mature about different things in a different moment in your life."From the middle of last year I believe I understood a lot of things about life and it helped me to approach everything - life and sport - in a different way. And from then my results were much better. If you check my results last year and this year."So, really happy about that and really happy to be more relaxed, to know more about the reality of a few things and try to get the maximum result in that way. It made a big difference. Everybody is always on the limit. A small thing can create a big change."I feel a little bit different from last year and for sure that helped the results I did this year. But it's always a few things - so the bike is different to last year, some negative, some positives."The championship this year is different, I don't know why, the tyre working sometimes good, sometimes bad, sometimes good for us, sometimes good for other manufacturers."So it's really strange, but the way you approach everything can make the difference. It helps for sure."Dovizioso is now just seven points from Yamaha's title leader Maverick Vinales. Team-mate Jorge Lorenzo finished fourth, after also leading early in the race.The Ducati Team will not take part in Monday's official test.