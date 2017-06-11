Lorenzo: A good race… But I want to win

By Neil Morrison

Leading a race for five laps and finishing within ten seconds of the winner would constitute a standout showing for most riders in their seventh outing with a new manufacturer, but not five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo.The Majorcan found plenty of positives in Sunday's showing at the Circuit of Barcelona, from the fantastic start to the blistering end, during which he rose from eighth to fourth in just five breathless laps, but it was still some way off his best.“Right now I'm doing good races,” he said. “Not exceptional ones.” The 30-year old was “satisfied” with fourth place, on a day when team-mate Andrea Dovizioso eased to his second straight triumph.“First of all I'm really happy for the team and for Dovi with this second consecutive victory, which didn't seem so possible some months ago but now it is happening,” said Lorenzo.“I'm satisfied with my race because coming here we made something 'new': Saturday was the first row and leading the race with half a second advantage to Marc and unfortunately we could not keep the same pace and I knew it before the race.“Dani [Pedrosa] was doing '45s and Dovi with the same tyre was very competitive. Marquez surprised me because he kept a good pace during the race. And finally I could finish fourth and survive a bit more with the rear tyre, always very gentle with the throttle all the race and I got a bit more traction than the second group and I could overtake them.“Nine seconds to the leader: first time I am less than ten seconds away so a good race but obviously I want to win and fourth place is not where I want to be. But we are closer and I need a more natural bike to spring my potential. Right now I am doing good races but not exceptional races.”The Grand Prix of Catalunya was an unmitigated disaster for Lorenzo a year ago, who could not cope with the ever-increasing graining of the front tyre. The degrading of the front tyre was not such an issue this year however.“In the past I suffered so much in hot conditions because I was one of the riders that went to full throttle sooner so it wasn't helping for spinning but [in] these last races I have understood more how to save the tyre,” he explained.“I am improving a lot in that area, and we are lucky that we don't have the same graining in that area of the bike as other riders. Honda, for example, struggled more today in the right side of the front tyre and that is why Dovi kept consistent, didn't make mistakes and kept a bit of advantage like in Mugello. Compared to Jerez 2016 and Montmelo in 2016 we have made improvement in these tracks.”On how the Ducati looked after its front tyre better than his Yamaha M1 of a year ago, Lorenzo continued, “I think it is a speciality of the bike and has been in place two or three years.“We were lucky here because normally there was a lot of graining in the last two years, especially with the Yamaha, but with the Ducati normally you can use a softer tyre than the rest.”On how the championship now appears for Dovizioso (second, seven points from the top), and himself (seventh, 52 points back), Lorenzo added, “MotoGP is crazy this year and anything can happen; many mistakes, many crashes and Dovi is a clever guy on the bike.“He doesn't crash so much and use all his experience to get the maximum of the bike. He is there. When he has the opportunity then he wins; so why [can he] not [challenge for the title]?“For sure for me it is very, very difficult. I need to start winning so many races in a row and its difficult for that to happen but I think our potential is much higher than what we are doing now.”