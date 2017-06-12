MotoGP »

Catalunya MotoGP Test: Vinales regains speed during chassis, fairing tests

12 June 2017
"I felt good again on the bike after Friday, Saturday and Sunday with no good felling" - Maverick Vinales.
Vinales regains speed during chassis, fairing tests
Catalunya MotoGP Test: Vinales regains speed during chassis, fairing tests
After suffering his worst weekend as a Yamaha rider, MotoGP world championship leader Maverick Vinales was back on the pace during Monday's official post-race test in Catalunya.

Vinales led the timesheets for much of the day, only losing out on the top spot during a late time-attack duel with Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Vinales set a best lap of 1m 44.437s, two-tenths under his qualifying pace and was regularly under his 1m 46.7s fastest race lap, recorded on his way to a lowly tenth in the grand prix.

"Today I felt good again on the bike after Friday, Saturday and Sunday with no good felling," said Vinales. "I was riding really good and also, as I was feeling confident, I could push a little bit more the bike on the limit. It was nice to ride good again.

"We try many things on the bike and I was feeling great with all parts. I was doing many 1m '45 laps and with 20-25 laps, 1m '46 high-'47 low. So was quite good lap times compared to the race. But anyway it was good that I could make long runs and gain good confidence."

Asked whether he understands why he felt so much better today, Vinales - who laid the blame firmly at Michelin's door after a similarly poor race in Jerez - was diplomatic: "Honestly, no. Already from the beginning when I enter the track I feel much better... Anyway it's something we have to pass and go forward to Assen."

In terms of technical developments, Yamaha have brought two new chassis designs for testing this week - the team will stay on tomorrow for an extra day - to try and help their hot-track woes.

Rossi felt the new version he used was a better, with Vinales less enthusiastic about the design he tried. They will swap chassis tomorrow.

"I just try one [of the two]," he confirmed. "[It did not help] in the way we expected! It helped in another area. Tomorrow we are going to focus on another chassis, to try to improve that feeling. Especially in the hot conditions."

The triple 2017 race winner was more convinced by a modified version of the special Yamaha 'downforce' fairing, featuring more air vents.

"It was good because the fairing we had, at tracks like Mugello the bike was heavy, here was quite good. Quite nice to ride with the new fairing. So it was a good test because it's important also for Assen as we have a lot of wheelie there."

Vinales now holds a seven-point lead over Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso heading intonext weekend's Dutch TT.

By Peter McLaren



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Hayden`s number on Millerâ€™s glove, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Sasaki, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Fenati, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Sasaki, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Danilo, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Di Giannantonio, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 