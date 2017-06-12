Symmetric has Marquez 'smiling again'

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez made his case for keeping asymmetric front tyres to a minimum, after setting the pace in Monday's official Catalunya post-race test.The Barcelona round was the first in MotoGP where every tyre option, front and rear, featured an asymmetric design, meaning different rubber compounds on each side.The benefit is that they help avoid 'cold-tyre' falls on tracks that are heavily biased towards either left or right-hand turns, since softer rubber can be used on the less-used side of the tyre.But Marquez, who had warnedduring the grand prix weekend, explained that his Honda felt 'much more stable' when he got the chance to try a normal symmetric tyre on Monday."I try like the tyre [casing] we have now, but symmetric. All one compound. It was the 'H' compound which is quite hard," said the Spaniard, who suffered four front-end falls on Saturday, and a further spill in warm-up before re-grouping to finish second to Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso in the race."I immediately felt great again, on the bike and with the front. Actually I did my fastest lap on that tyre, as it was more stable. I was smiling again, at least on this track. Hopefully we can continue on this path with the tyres."I believe, like I already said during the grand prix weekend, asymmetric tyres - dual compound - are good, but only for some circuits. In other circuits, like here for example, where it was 53-degrees on the track temperature, with one compound the front is much more stable."Marquez, who set a best time of 1m 44.071s to fend off Maverick Vinales by 0.366s during a late time attack, added: "Asymmetric tyres - dual compound - we need only in Sachsenring, Phillip Island, Red Bull Ring, Valencia. All the other circuits we can do with one compound. Last year we did it like this and the front was much more stable."If you see this weekend as soon as I rode over small bumps the bike was unstable and then I crash. I lose the front. During the test I was careful, all the way, but then when I put this [symmetric] tyre I did one lap slow and then started to push. I felt good and everything much more stable."Marquez's theory as to why the symmetric tyre felt more stable was as follows: "Even if you have two hard-compound rubbers, with the asymmetric there's a connection in the middle of the tyre. So this [join] I think makes the tyre become unstable when it's too hot. With one compound the tyre is much more stable."Marquez is third in the world championship and 23-points behind Vinales, heading into next weekend's Assen round.Team-mate Dani Pedrosa was fourth fastest at the test, 0.932s from the top.