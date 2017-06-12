MotoGP »

MotoGP: Iannone, Suzuki bat away 2018 rumours

12 June 2017
"I accepted this challenge and I remain here, for sure" - Andrea Iannone.
Iannone, Suzuki bat away 2018 rumours
MotoGP: Iannone, Suzuki bat away 2018 rumours
Andrea Iannone and team boss Davide Brivio have dismissed speculation that the Italian might leave Suzuki at the end of this season.

Rumours at the Catalunya MotoGP linked Iannone with a possible move to Aprilia.

During Monday's official test, Aprilia Racing boss Romano Albesiano duly confirmed they are "talking to other riders", as a contingency in case rookie Sam Lowes does not “show some improvement”.

But, speaking in the paddock shortly afterwards, both Iannone and Brivio stressed they have a deal in place until the end of 2018.

"I have a two-year contract with Suzuki," declared Iannone, a race winner for Ducati last year, but currently just 15th in the world championship on the GSX-RR.

"I accepted this challenge and I remain here, for sure. People maybe ask about me, but I have two-year contract with this manufacturer.

"Our performance is not at the right level, but I believe a lot in this project, in this group, and it's a big challenge for me to arrive at the top with this bike."

Brivio also claimed it was a case of smoke without any fire.

"About this rumour, I don't know. Maybe somebody might think that, being a difficult moment, something strange can happen.

"But it's not the case. We have a contract and we are thinking only on how to fix the problems [with the bike]. It's as simple as that."

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Iannone
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Iannone, Lowes Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Hayden`s number on Millerâ€™s glove, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Girl, Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Miller, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Sasaki, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Fenati, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Sasaki, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Danilo, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Di Giannantonio, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 