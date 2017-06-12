Iannone, Suzuki bat away 2018 rumours

By Peter McLaren

Andrea Iannone and team boss Davide Brivio have dismissed speculation that the Italian might leave Suzuki at the end of this season.Rumours at the Catalunya MotoGP linked Iannone with a possible move to Aprilia.During Monday's official test, Aprilia Racing boss Romano Albesiano duly confirmed they are, as a contingency in case rookie Sam Lowes does not “show some improvement”.But, speaking in the paddock shortly afterwards, both Iannone and Brivio stressed they have a deal in place until the end of 2018."I have a two-year contract with Suzuki," declared Iannone, a race winner for Ducati last year, but currently just 15th in the world championship on the GSX-RR."I accepted this challenge and I remain here, for sure. People maybe ask about me, but I have two-year contract with this manufacturer."Our performance is not at the right level, but I believe a lot in this project, in this group, and it's a big challenge for me to arrive at the top with this bike."Brivio also claimed it was a case of smoke without any fire."About this rumour, I don't know. Maybe somebody might think that, being a difficult moment, something strange can happen."But it's not the case. We have a contract and we are thinking only on how to fix the problems [with the bike]. It's as simple as that."