Want to be a motorcycle racer?

Time is running out for young riders in the British Isles to sign-up for the new British
Talent Cup in 2018.
Registration for the series, billed as the perfect stepping-stone onto the world stage, closes on June 18th.
Accepted riders will get to race at existing Dorna-run events - such as MotoGP and World Superbike - using identical Honda NSF250R Moto3 machinery.
On board with the Cup are world-renowned talent scout Alberto Puig and British racing legend Jeremy McWilliams, who are also key members of the British Talent Team competing in the Moto3 World Championship with John McPhee.
Prospective participants for the 2018 British Talent Cup can apply online NOW at www.britishtalentcup.com until June 18th.
Some high-performance riding experience is required, but there is no specific minimum level of road racing experience.
Once riders have applied online, a panel of experts will invite those they believe could have what it takes to the Selection Event in August, in the week leading up to the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Prospective riders will then be put through their paces and the best offered the chance to race in the Cup's inaugural 2018 season.
Important information:
For the pre-selected riders attending the Selection Event, no fee will be charged to participate.
Riders will only need to come equipped with racing gear and pay for their trip. Riders must be citizens of a country in the British Isles and have a date of birth between January 1st, 2001 and December 31st, 2005.
Riders that will be selected to participate in the 2018 British Talent Cup will race at no cost, they will only need to cover their travel expenses.
Applicants who will be invited to the selection event will be informed by July 21st.
So why not go ahead and register: As nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi famously wrote, 'What If I Had Never Tried It?'
