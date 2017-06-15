Mackenzie making steps: A lot better than Mugello

By Neil Morrison

In spite of an early fall that put paid to hopes of securing a second grand prix finish, Tarran Mackenzie saw positives in the Grand Prix of Catalunya, as he further adapted to his Moto2 machine and understood an issue that had held him back a week before.The 21-year old Scot crashed at the fast, bumpy turn three on the fourth lap while scrapping with double GP winner Khairul Idham Pawi, an incident that was a source of frustration, considering Mackenzie's desire to gain experience in just his third grand prix.While the result was disappointing, the reigning British Supersport champion was in no downbeat mood. From FP1, when he posted a best time of 1m 54.133s through to qualifying, where his personal best dropped to a 1m 52.459s, there was progress, as he gained understanding of the Suter-chassis machine.Furthermore, a front-end vibration, that has hindered his feeling with the bike during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, was no longer evident, leading Mackenzie to conclude he had “got my head around” the issue.Speaking of the fall the ended his race, Mackenzie told Crash.net, “I was with Pawi. [Jesko] Raffin and [Iker] Lecuona had gapped us a bit so I was trying to stick with Pawi. I had lost the front in FP2 or FP3 but I saved it. It's just when I ran slightly wide I hit some bumps and went down. It's quite frustrating because at this point I just need to do laps.“It didn't look the best on paper but as a weekend it was a lot better than Mugello and Le Mans. From that side of things, it was nice. It's really hard. I'm always playing catch up trying to learn the tracks. I'm taking big chunks each session, whereas in the first practice [Alex] Marquez was already in the 50s.“He only went half a second quicker in qualifying. In every race and even in warm-up, we're trying things because we don't know where we're at with the bike yet. There are more positives and at least I know the next few tracks, which is nice.”On improvements between the Italian Grand Prix and Montmeló, he continued, “I struggled with this vibration at the first two rounds. It sort of went away. We got to FP1 and it had completely gone, the vibration. I've ridden the bike to the point where I rode to the vibration.“Now I've ridden past it. It's gone. So it messed with my head a bit. In FP1 and FP2 I was expecting this vibration but it wasn't there. I was trying to get my head around it. I guess that's all part of the learning curve. It was a good weekend. From my side and the team's side it was good.“I had a similar feeling in my 2016 season in [British] Supersport on braking. A year later, the start of this year at Donington, the problem had gone. I was going into the corner and the bike wasn't doing it. In your head you're thinking, 'It's going to vibrate' but it doesn't.“It's just getting your head around it. I'm frustrated that I crashed but I'm not going to get down about it. It's not as if I'm fighting for the world championship. It's not too bad. If I can keep improving and close the gap to the front guys, that's the biggest thing I have to do at the moment.”After races at Le Mans, Mugello and Montmeló – tracks that were new to the Scot – Mackenzie heads to the Dutch TT at Assen, a circuit which he knows from his days in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and British Supersport Championship.“I've done it three times,” he said. “I did it twice in Red Bull Rookies. In 2014 and '15 I didn't go there. Last year I went there on my Supersport bike. So I've got a bit of experience there on a bigger bike, which is nice. Apart from Silverstone, Brno, Misano and Aragon, I've been there on a rookie bike.“At least I know that it turns right at turn one instead of left. It makes the job a little easier. On TV some of the corners look flat here. You get to it and it's like walking down a big steep hill. As soon as I get here I have to look at the track map with the gear pattern on the straight. At Assen the gear pattern from the Supersport bike will be pretty similar, so we'll see what happens.”