Suzuki organisational change ‘not related to results’

By Neil Morrison

Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio has insisted the factory's recent decision to replace MotoGP project leader Satoru Terada is not related to a more than underwhelming start to the 2017 campaign.Having overseen Suzuki's return to the MotoGP class after a three-year absence, and the subsequent two seasons that brought about one race win and three further podium finishes, Terada was recently replaced by Shinichi Sahara, who was present at the Grand Prix of Catalunya last weekend.Suzuki has endured a mare of a year to date, with lead rider Andrea Iannone failing to convince in recent outings, while new rookie signing Alex Rins has completed just one race due to two serious injuries.However, Brivio was keen to point out this change was a 'normal' decision that is commonly taken by Japanese factories, with recent results not a factor.“In Japan, sometimes the positions change,” he explained. “I wasn't there. Sahara was a project leader already until 2011. When Suzuki stopped, he went to work for production.“He was basically very much involved on the GSX-R 1000, kind of responsible. I don't know exactly the position but as far as I know he was in charge and responsible of the GSX-R 1000, which is a great bike. It did a great job.“Now after six years he's back to racing. He wanted to get back to racing. He's a racing guy. So, we're happy to have him with us. Sahara as a project leader did a great job because he started this project from zero, from a white paper, and we had the bike at a good level already.“OK, struggling now, but we won a race in the second year. We scored a podium. He did a very good job, but in the Japanese factories it's common that the position change time to time.“So, now we are happy to get Sahara here and we'll see how we continue and push more on development. This decision is not related to results or whatever. It's just normal.”