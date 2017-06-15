Folger tries different chassis, loses out in turning

Jonas Folger tried a new chassis in the post-Catalunya test as the Tech 3 Yamaha rider finished as the leading independent rider.Folger posted the third fastest time as the rookie left Barcelona on a high.The German premier class rookie is rumoured to have tried the 2017 factory Yamaha chassis, which may explain why he felt he lost out in the turning, which is an issue Valentino Rossi is experiencing on the factory Movistar Yamaha.“The testing went really well today. We sampled a different chassis, which was the main thing and I am happy that I tried it. It was more stable on the braking, yet we lost a bit of turning, unfortunately, but it was positive overall,” Folger said.“Anyway, we switched back to the normal chassis and then worked on the engine mapping to help us at the end of the races. We found something that makes the power delivery smooth in a good way and which gives us drive.“The team and I also found a few other useful things and we can use this information in Assen. In addition, we also played with the tyre pressure a bit to find out which area I prefer.”Folger suffered a minor fall as he tried the lower pressure but overall feels he made a big step forward at Catalunya.“I had a small crash when we were using the lower pressure, but it was nothing serious and now we know that this doesn't work for us. Overall, it was a solid weekend, especially after Mugello where we had some issues, but here we made a big step and worked in a great way.“I'm looking forward to the next race in the Netherlands and I am sure that we can have a positive time there.”