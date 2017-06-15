Rins takes it easy on injury comeback

Suzuki's Alex Rins was back in action at the post-Catalunya test for the first time since Texas as he made his injury comeback.Rins suffered a broken wrist after a spill at the Circuit of the Americas in April but the MotoGP rookie is now hopeful of making his full comeback at Assen.“I'm quite happy because we did a good test; we didn't try nothing, just making some laps for the confidence and I think that the reaction of the hand was quite good, so I am happy for that,” said Rins.“I don't think so [big changes to the GSX-RR] – they changed a little bit more the seat and nothing more. The feeling was strange because the first lap that I make I was thinking, 'wow, I'm riding too fast'. Then when I saw the lap time, I was slow!“But I am happy because I am improving a little the lap time. I did a small mistake on the third corner because I went a little bit out, but anyway I am happy.”On the prospect of competing at Assen, Rins said: “I hope. We will decide with the team but it think it will be good to ride in Assen.”The young Spaniard admitted he found it difficult to regain his confidence on his MotoGP return.“For sure the first laps were difficult to be fast, to get confidence, to brake hard in the corners, but lap by lap I was getting this confidence and it was a really positive day,” he said.“It was really difficult [being injured] and essentially, I just watched the races and I didn't watch the practices or qualifying because I was sitting on the sofa at home and I was angry.“Anyway, I come back here to Montmelo and I'm quite happy because we are working really hard.”