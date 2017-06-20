MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Marquez ready for all scenarios at Cathedral

20 June 2017
'Of course the weather is always unpredictable and makes things change very quickly, so we must be ready to adapt as we did in 2014 and last year' - Marc Marquez.
MotoGP Assen: Marquez ready for all scenarios at Cathedral
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez says the unpredictable weather at Assen places additional emphasis on being 'ready to adapt' to the elements.

Australian rider Jack Miller won the rain-affected race at 'the Cathedral' of motorcycle racing last year from Marquez, while the reigning MotoGP champion himself triumphed in the wet in 2014.

Marquez, who finished second last time out at Catalunya behind Andrea Dovizioso, said: “I like Assen. We've had some exciting races there, and many good memories. Of course the weather is always unpredictable and makes things change very quickly, so we must be ready to adapt as we did in 2014 and last year.

“That, coupled with the fact that every race this season also seems quite unpredictable, means we'll have to keep totally focused and work particularly hard beginning Friday morning to find a good set-up for our bike and tyres, with the target of fighting for the podium in the race,” he added.

“We're coming off a positive race and a promising day of testing in Catalunya, so we're looking forward to getting back on the bike and to continuing on the same level in the next race.”

Marquez is third in the points standings heading into the eighth round, 23 points behind Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard, who cited use of asymmetric front tyre compounds as a factor in his five front-end falls in Catalunya, will be pleased to see only normal symmetric designs will be used this weekend.


Assen on Saturday and the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on July 2 host back-to-back races before the championship enters a four-week summer break.



Whatifthatis

June 20, 2017 6:23 PM

Dear Crash For a while the Dutch TT is on a Sunday due to commercial reasons. Since the introduction of the stiffer front tyre the Ducati's have done great. I think Marc will have a hard job beating them. The same goes for the bleu armada.


