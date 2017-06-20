Pedrosa: Great concentration a must

Dani Pedrosa is focused on extracting the maximum from each practice session at Assen this weekend in the closest MotoGP World Championship ever.Pedrosa is 27 points behind title leader Maverick Vinales in fourth position in the standings, and with Andrea Dovizioso seven points adrift in second place, Marc Marquez 23 behind in third and Valentino Rossi 28 points back in fifth, this is the closest championship battle after seven races since the current points system was implemented in 1993.Repsol Honda rider Pedrosa, who has never won in the premier class at the famous Dutch circuit, said: “This weekend we head to the Dutch TT fresh from a podium in Catalunya. This is a race which usually requires great concentration in order to be prepared and deal with every situation the weekend may throw at us.“You never know how much dry track time you'll get there and having to try several tyres during the weekend you must fully exploit every session. It's a fast track that I like and we'll push from Friday morning ready to make our best to be able to fight again at the front on Sunday."