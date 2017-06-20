Miller: Marc VDS is priority, other offers for 2018

Jack Miller says his priority for MotoGP 2018 is to remain with the Marc VDS Honda team, although the Australian is also understood to have been approached by Pramac/Ducati and Aprilia.Miller is in the final year of a three-year contract with HRC and confirmed he is currently in talks about staying at the Marc VDS squad.“My first priority is to stay here at the Marc VDS squad. We're talking with these guys at the moment, but of course there's a couple of other offers,” said the Assen 2016 winner.“As we know, most of the factory contracts are taken up, but we have a few other things in the works...“We'll see what happens. Aki [Ajo, manager] handles most of that sort of stuff, I'm just focused weekend-by-weekend doing the best job I can.”Should Miller stay where he is, it could be on a deal directly with the Marc VDS team, although he may want assurances over the spec of his Honda.At Catalunya, Miller complained that he has yet to receive any updates from HRC to boost acceleration, with Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow all benefitting from upgrades in recent weeks that have aided their cause.When it was put to him that the other Honda men have not made such complaints in recent weeks, Miller said: “That's because their bike's f**king better. It sucks. I feel like not only a second rider but a third rider, you know what I mean? I'm here, putting in the work and, it sucks to say but I had a s**t bike in the first year, last year wasn't much f**king better and this year it seems I'm on the bike I got given at the Phillip Island test.“Nothing has been updated; the same problem I've been complaining about since Qatar is still happening now. I'm still getting dicked on the acceleration. It sucks.”Nonetheless, Miller has all but confirmed he will do the Suzuka 8 Hours for Honda in July, although there has not yet been an official announcement.Speaking at Catalunya, he said: “I would like to, we can't say anything just yet, I think the announcement will be soon... It has been something I've really wanted to do ever since I came back to Honda in 2015 and I'm happy enough to maybe be going this year, so it would be good.”