Zarco targeting rostrum return

MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco is targeting another premier class podium at Assen this weekend as he aims to build on a positive post-race test at Catalunya.The Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider, who clinched the runner-up spot in his home Grand Prix at Le Mans in May, has been hugely impressive in his debut season in MotoGP and is currently sixth in the standings, eight points behind factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi.“Assen is a really impressive circuit, but the weather can complicate matters because it often rains. However, I know that the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team and I will adapt to any situation as best as we can,” he said.“The Catalunya week, including the test, was a very good experience for me and I want to use the knowledge that we gained to have a more rewarding weekend in the Netherlands. I can use this information to manage the practice sessions more effectively so that I can qualify well and then have a stronger chance in the race to get another podium.“This is the target and I am excited to get back on the bike and I must say that it's always fantastic to ride the Yamaha YZR-M1.”