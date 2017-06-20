MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Zarco targeting rostrum return

20 June 2017
'The Catalunya week, including the test, was a very good experience for me and I want to use the knowledge that we gained to have a more rewarding weekend' - Johann Zarco.
Zarco targeting rostrum return
MotoGP Assen: Zarco targeting rostrum return
MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco is targeting another premier class podium at Assen this weekend as he aims to build on a positive post-race test at Catalunya.

The Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider, who clinched the runner-up spot in his home Grand Prix at Le Mans in May, has been hugely impressive in his debut season in MotoGP and is currently sixth in the standings, eight points behind factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi.

“Assen is a really impressive circuit, but the weather can complicate matters because it often rains. However, I know that the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team and I will adapt to any situation as best as we can,” he said.

“The Catalunya week, including the test, was a very good experience for me and I want to use the knowledge that we gained to have a more rewarding weekend in the Netherlands. I can use this information to manage the practice sessions more effectively so that I can qualify well and then have a stronger chance in the race to get another podium.

“This is the target and I am excited to get back on the bike and I must say that it's always fantastic to ride the Yamaha YZR-M1.”

Tagged as: Valentino Rossi , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Zarco, Braking, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Crutchlow, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Canet, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Bastianini, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Bastianini, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 