Vinales: Podium is minimum requirement at Dutch TT

Maverick Vinales says a podium finish is a must at Assen as the MotoGP World Championship battle heats up.Vinales is only seven points ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who has emerged as a title contender following back-to-back wins at Mugello and Catalunya.However, the Movistar Yamaha rider is confident of a strong result this weekend at the Dutch TT and feels the circuit will play to the strengths of the YZR-M1.“TT Assen is a good circuit for the YZR-M1 and also for my riding style it's quite good. I've been doing really good races there in the past. I like it and I always enjoy riding here,” Vinales said.“After the difficult race in Catalunya we arrive in Assen extra motivated because we really need to be on the podium and take as many points as possible. We can't afford to struggle in the next races, so for sure we will give our 100 per-cent.”Vinales' best result in the MotoGP class at Assen was ninth on the Ecstar Suzuki in last year's rain-impacted race.