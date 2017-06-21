MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Rossi eager to get back on right track

21 June 2017
'I hope to be competitive in Assen because I would like to make it a good race' - Valentino Rossi.
Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi hopes to put a disappointing result at Catalunya behind him as Assen hosts the eighth round of the MotoGP World Championship.

Rossi finished eighth in Barcelona after struggling in the race and is fifth in the standings, 28 points behind team-mate Maverick Vinales.

However, the legendary Dutch circuit presents an opportunity for Rossi to challenge at the front on Sunday, where he has won seven times in the premier class.

The Italian, whose most recent MotoGP triumph at Assen came in 2015, said he had was keen to experiment further with the ideas he tried in the post-race test at Catalunya this weekend.

“I'm happy to go to Assen, especially after the two days of testing we did in Barcelona following such a bad race. During the test we have tried some interesting solutions and now I want to try them at another track to see if we're going in the right direction,” said Rossi.

“The Netherlands is always a great weekend, because the Assen circuit is very nice. I hope to be competitive in Assen because I would like to make it a good race.”

