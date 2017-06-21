We deserve a change of luck, says Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro says he deserves a chance of luck on the Aprilia after failing to score any points in the last three MotoGP races.The Gresini rider hopes he can show the true potential of the RS-GP this weekend as Assen hosts round eight of the championship and believes he can maintain a high race pace following the recent post-race test at Catalunya.“After three races with zero points, we deserve to show the true potential of the Aprilia RS-GP and I hope I am able to bring home a good result at Assen. I like the circuit a lot,” said Espargaro.“After the tests at Montmelò, we confirmed that we have a great pace in race simulation, so now it's time to demonstrate that with a great Sunday.”British rider Sam Lowes also is also optimistic ahead of the Dutch TT and is aiming to produce his best performance of his rookie season in the premier class on Sunday.“I like the Assen circuit. I can't wait to get on the track, have fun and show my progress,” Lowes said. “For myself and for the team. Hopefully I'll do my best race of the season.”