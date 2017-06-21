Rins ready for racing comeback

Alex Rins will return to race action this weekend at the Dutch TT at Assen.The Ecstar Suzuki rider completed the two-day post-race test at Catalunya to assess his fitness after a long lay-off from injury following a spill in round three of the MotoGP World Championship in Austin, Texas.Rins, though, has recovered from his left wrist injury and is now eagerly looking forward to his racing comeback.“I did two good days of testing in Barcelona, because I could see how my left hand was doing. I'm fine. I feel very comfortable, so that's good. If we are coming back for Assen it is because I think I am ready and that I won't be in too much pain. I'm prepared for whatever comes,” he said.“The truth is that there was less pain than I expected and I think I'm ready for Assen. We are happy about how the test went, and I was even able to try some things that went pretty well -better than before the injury. So it has been positive.“We have done a lot of physiotherapy; we've worked in morning and afternoon sessions to try to come back as soon as possible. Obviously, I would have liked to have returned before the Catalan Grand Prix, but it was a pretty serious injury.”Rins said his motivation remained high throughout his spell on the sidelines and the youngest rider in the MotoGP class intends to build his confidence in the back-to-back races at Assen and the Sachsenring in Germany, which precede the summer break.“Until the third week of the injury I couldn't get on a bike. I have been very motivated by watching the effort that the team have been making: They've brought parts, and are working on updates to test,” he said.“We will see how I do at Assen and Sachsenring, how I gain confidence with the bike and from there we will think about what goals we set for ourselves. There are many things I still need to learn. More than learning, it's about controlling everything. I know what to do, but putting it into practice is more difficult.”Rins has been watching the title battle unfold with interest and after initially favouring Maverick Vinales, he admits the outcome has become much more open.“Every year the World Championship is a little tighter, so it will be nice to see how the battle for the title ends up. Maverick [Vinales] appeared to be the favourite to win the World Championship, and I'm not saying he can't do it, but now there are more riders up at the top.“The Ducatis are also getting great results and everything is very tight. We'll see if we can be up there too.”