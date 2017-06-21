Dovizioso 'not thinking about title'

Andrea Dovizioso says he is not allowing himself to think about the MotoGP world title despite forcing his way into contention after back-to-back wins on the Ducati.The Italian rider claimed a dream win in front of his home fans at Mugello and followed up with another victory at Catalunya to move into second place in the standings, seven points behind Maverick Vinales.Dovizioso does not regard Assen as one of his favourite circuits but says he is feeling relaxed ahead of this weekend's Dutch TT as he prepares to stake his claim for another podium on the Desmosedici GP17.“After two wins on the run in Italy and Spain, it's been a fantastic week for me. Even though I'm second overall in the standings I'm not thinking too much of the championship because there are still a lot of races left and we must continue to work to improve some aspects of our bike,” he said.“It's true that we have dominated the last two GP and that the Desmosedici GP has gone really well but these were peculiar races, in particular Barcelona. In any case I'm pretty relaxed about everything and also at Assen I'll be trying to get the best result I can.”