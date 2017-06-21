MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Lorenzo 'really happy' for double winner Dovi

21 June 2017
'The race at Montmelo proved once again that this Ducati can win and I'm really happy for Dovizioso and for the entire team' - Jorge Lorenzo.
Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo wants a slice of the action after watching team-mate Andrea Dovizioso win the last two MotoGP races on the spin.

Lorenzo says Dovizioso's success has underscored the winning potential of the Desmosedici GP17 and the Spaniard is optimistic the Ducati will prove a strong package once again this weekend at Assen.

The three-time premier class champion, a winner at Assen in 2010, said: “The race at Montmelo proved once again that this Ducati can win and I'm really happy for Dovizioso and for the entire team.

“We'll be starting from scratch again at Assen, but I'm positive and I think that the Desmosedici can adapt well to the track. As for me, in the Netherlands I've always scored good results, especially the unforgettable memory of what happened in 2013 [when Lorenzo finished fifth after breaking his collarbone in free practice], and it's always a great place to race.

“The most important thing is to continue to work in the same way and improve every weekend as we have in the latest races.�

Lorenzo is currently seventh in the championship after seven races in his debut season on the Italian machine.




