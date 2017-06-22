Miller confirmed for maiden Suzuka 8 Hours with Honda

Honda Suzuka 8 Hours line-up

Honda has officially announced its full Suzuka 8 Hours rider line-ups which sees Jack Miller set for his debut at the iconic endurance event with the #634 MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda squad.The Japanese manufacturer, who will take on Suzuka with its new Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 in 2017, has revealed a star-studded line-up from across its factory-backed teams as it hunts a first win since 2014 after seeing a Yamaha domination for the past two years.The MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO Honda squad, who claimed victory at Suzuka in 2010, 2013 and 2014, has recruited MotoGP race winner Miller for his maiden outing at the event alongside Moto2 world title contender Takaaki Nakagami and three-time Suzuka winner Takumi Takahashi.Miller is currently heading to Assen, where he produced his historic first MotoGP win 12 months ago, and says he's thrilled to take up the opportunity and is already focusing on clinching victory for Honda.“I'm excited to be racing for the first time at the Suzuka 8 hours race with a highly competitive Honda team, MuSASHi HARC-PRO. Honda,” Miller said. “Endurance races are different to other road races, and this will be a great opportunity for me.“I'll be aiming for the top of the podium, battling a tough race, along with a very talented, competitive team.”The Endurance World Championship battlers #5 F.C.C TSR Honda will recruit Red Bull Honda World Superbike rider Stefan Bradl and Moto2 challenger Dominique Aegerter plus a third rider to be announced.Three-time British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari also returns to the Honda fold for #19 Moriwaki Motul Racing after the team's nine-year hiatus from Suzuka, and will ride alongside Yuki Takahashi and a third rider to be confirmed.Current BSB contender Jason O'Halloran has also been called up for Suzuka 8 Hours at the #72 Honda DREAM RT Sakurai squad with Ryo Mizuno and a third rider to be named.Every factory-backed team will be racing the new Fireblade which has endured a difficult 2017 struggling on the endurance, road racing and World Superbike stages, as Honda looks to take on its manufacturer rivals at Suzuka on the 28-30 July.#5 F.C.C. TSR Honda CBR1000RR SP2: Stefan Bradl/Dominique Aegerter/TBA#19 MORIWAKI MOTUL RACING CBR1000RR SP2: Yuki Takahashi/Ryuichi Kiyonari/TBA#22 Satu HATI. Honda Team Asia CBR1000RR SP2: Dimas Ekky Pratama/Ratthapong Wilairot/Md Zaqhwan Zaidi#72 Honda DREAM RT Sakurai Honda CBR1000RR SP2: Ryo Mizuno/Jason O'Halloran/TBA#79 Team SuP Dream Honda CBR1000RR SP2: Shinichi Ito/Gregg Black/Josh Hook#090 au&Teluru･Kohara RT CBR1000RR SP2: Kosuke Akiyoshi/Hikari Okubo/Tetsuta Nagashima#104 Honda Dream Racing CBR1000RR SP2: Tatsuya Yamaguchi/TBA/TBA#634 MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda CBR1000RR SP2: Takumi Takahashi/Takaaki Nakagami/Jack Miller