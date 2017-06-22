MotoGP »

Biaggi undergoes further surgery after Supermoto accident

22 June 2017
Double World Superbike champion and four-time 250cc world champion Max Biaggi has had further surgery after his Supermoto crash.
Biaggi undergoes further surgery after Supermoto accident
Biaggi undergoes further surgery after Supermoto accident
Double World Superbike champion and four-time 250cc world champion Max Biaggi has had further surgery after his Supermoto crash earlier this month but remains in intensive care.

Biaggi was involved in a Supermoto training accident on the 9th June and was air lifted to the San Camillio Hospital where it was announced he had suffered thoracic trauma and multiple rib fractures.

The 45-year-old has spent the following weeks in intensive care and has now had further surgery on his lungs to aid his recovery.

The hospital has not given a timeframe on Biaggi's recovery period while he still remains in intensive care.

A statement from the hospital read:

“Max Biaggi yesterday underwent a successfully thoracoscopic toilette of the right pleural cavity (the thin fluid-filled space between the two pulmonary pleurae of each lung).

“In the evening intubation (tube which enters the windpipe) was removed, and there were satisfactory vital signs.

“He continues epidural antalgic treatment and non invasive respiratory support. The prognosis remains reserved, and he was always admitted in intensive care.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: World Superbikes , Max Biaggi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Biaggi, Misano WSBK 2016
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Iannone, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Crutchlow, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Brivio Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Guintoli, Brivio Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Canet, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Bastianini, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017
Bastianini, Catalunya Moto3 Race 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 