Vinales: We have to start winning again

Maverick Vinales says he won't be prepared to settle for second place if he is within striking distance of a victory at Assen as the battle for the MotoGP word title intensifies.Vinales' championship advantage has been whittled down to seven points by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso ahead of this weekend's eighth round, with Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Valentino Rossi also firmly in the mix.The Movistar Yamaha rider says he will fight for every point available as he bids to win his maiden premier class crown in his debut season on the factory YZR-M1.“It changes because one race ago I was 26 [points clear] and now just seven. It is always like that and now we know if we have one chance to win, we have to take it: we cannot say we will take second and we have to win every race we can,” Vinales said.“It's good track for me and in the small categories I won many races and was always on the podium and in the fight, also in Moto2, so I think this year I can do a good result and be as strong as I was in the past.“Last year was good for me, not in the race because in the rain I was really bad, but on the dry it was good and consistent,” Vinales added.“I know we arrive here on a good way from the last two races [before Catalunya], winning one and being on the podium with a chance to win. We have to continue like that, working hard, and we are still leading the championship, so that is the important thing.”Vinales dropped points as he struggled to 10th place in the previous race at Catalunya but the young Spaniard says there is little point in looking backwards.“You have to forget fast, if not you get really pissed off, you don't get motivated and train. I was lucky I could manage and I could ride a lot on the bike, feeling really good on the bike and pushing myself on the limit again,” he said.“I was feeling good and I'm quite motivated because I know Assen is a good track for me, my riding style keeps a good speed around all the track.”Vinales has also confirmed that he will use the new Yamaha chassis at Assen that he tested in the post-race test at Catalunya.“Yes, I am going to try here in Assen. We want to give it an opportunity because in Montmelo I feel really good, really fast and consistent. I was really good on braking points and especially to keep the speed in the corners, which in Assen is really important.”The 22-year-old is conscious that title rivals Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso are strong at Assen, while Marquez also holds an excellent record at the Sachsenring, which is up next prior to the summer break. However, he says he is only focusing on his own needs to win.“Both are dangerous in these two tracks: Marc is really fast in Sachsenring, Dovizioso was here last year and also Marc was fast here last year, so we have to try to win. We have to controlled like we were in the first part of the season. We know we can do it, so we have to work, we have to get a good bike for the race – as we did in Argentina – and we have to try to be our best here in Assen.”