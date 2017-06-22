Dovizioso taking title challenge in his stride

Andrea Dovizioso admits he didn't expect to be in a position to challenge for the MotoGP title after finding himself thrust into the championship melting pot following back-to-back victories for Ducati.Dovizioso's wins at Mugello and Catalunya have lifted him to second place, only seven points behind Maverick Vinales ahead of round eight this weekend at the Dutch TT at Assen.The Italian rider says he is keeping his feet on the ground but believes he can maintain his title challenge if his team can overcome the limitations of the Desmosedici GP17 at certain tracks.“Especially for me, for my life, I'm normally really relaxed at home and training and the last week was quite strange: I couldn't answer to all the people that called me. But for sure it is a nice feeling and to be in this situation in the championship I didn't expect at the beginning of this season, especially after the first three races,” said Dovizioso.“I'm really happy and we have worked really hard because we struggled a lot, but now we are in a good situation so we have to keep working. For sure we know still we have to improve in some areas; in some tracks we weren't fast, so still we have some limits."I'm focused on that because I know we have to try to improve that point and if we are able to improve a little bit, we have a chance to fight with all the great riders.”Dovizioso feels his two wins on the spin are the culmination of lots of hard work over the past few years.“Before the weekend, I didn't expect the victory in Barcelona, but during the weekend we were fast from the beginning but smart to understand where we have to work for the race, to be consistent in difficult conditions like everybody found when the track was more than 50 degrees.“I have a nice feeling during the race behind Dani; I was able to manage the tyre and pushed the last 10 laps. I was really happy with the work we did and for the team, we worked really hard the last few years to be in this situation,” he said.“This championship is very strange and you have to be focused every weekend because there is a different story, so here is a completely different track, different grip and a completely different layout, so we will see. We go into the weekend in a relaxed way in a good position in the championship but we need to know every weekend is different and we need to be really focused from the first practice.”Tyres will once again prove critical in the race at Assen on Sunday but Dovizioso, speaking in the pre-race press conference, said it is impossible to know whether the Michelins will work best for Honda, Yamaha or Ducati this weekend until opening practice.“I think it's impossible to know before we try because the tyres are quite the same at every race, but the range is very small. You never now if you bike will work well until you try and it's easy to stay in the right range of the temperature.”