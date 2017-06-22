Rossi curious to try new chassis at Assen

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi will put further laps on a promising new Yamaha chassis at this weekend's Assen MotoGP round.After again struggling on a hot and slippery surface, in Barcelona, Rossi and title-leading Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales were given two new chassis to try during post-race testing."The bike turns a bit better and I enter into the corner faster. So this is the way. You can be more precise and is also more fun to ride," Rossi had said on the Monday evening.While most teams then left Barcelona that evening, Yamaha remained for more private testing on the Tuesday.Speaking on Thursday at Assen, Rossi revealed: "It was a good test, because first of all, we were able to work hard and work in a good way with two days. It arrived in an important moment in the season for us. Especially in a track where we struggle really very much during all the weekend."We had a different chassis, and the first impression is good, I had a better feeling. But now we are very curious to try in another track with another grip level, another type of corners, and especially in a real race weekend, to understand if in reality with this new chassis we are able to be more competitive, and to suffer less, also during the weekend and during the practice."We will try it tomorrow. But after that, the problem is that anyway, also if we are strong here we still have to wait for the other racetracks, because it looks like this year it is very difficult to be strong everywhere."Yamaha's original 2017 chassis, used to great effect by Vinales in winter testing and opening rounds, was aimed at improving tyre life in the second half of the race. However, the 2016 version, now being used by Tech 3, has appeared more effective at several rounds, especially the slippery Jerez and Barcelona events."Yamaha worked on this [2017] chassis to improve the life of the rear tyre, which was an issue for us in the second half of last year. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. My personal feeling is that the 2017 chassis has a bit more understeer, the bike turns less, and this is the reason the tyre degradation is in some places a lot worse than with the old chassis. But sincerely, this is my idea, we are not sure."Vinales also confirmed he will be trying the new chassis this weekend.Rossi starts the Dutch round having dropped to fifth in the world championship, despite slightly reducing the points gap to Vinales to 28 as the pair finished a forgettable eighth and tenth in Barcelona.The Italian won from pole position at Assen in 2015, but fell early in last year's wet race.