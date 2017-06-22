MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Rossi curious to try new chassis at Assen

22 June 2017
"We are very curious to understand if in reality with this new chassis we are more competitive"
Rossi curious to try new chassis at Assen
MotoGP Assen: Rossi curious to try new chassis at Assen
Valentino Rossi will put further laps on a promising new Yamaha chassis at this weekend's Assen MotoGP round.

After again struggling on a hot and slippery surface, in Barcelona, Rossi and title-leading Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales were given two new chassis to try during post-race testing.

"The bike turns a bit better and I enter into the corner faster. So this is the way. You can be more precise and is also more fun to ride," Rossi had said on the Monday evening.

While most teams then left Barcelona that evening, Yamaha remained for more private testing on the Tuesday.

Speaking on Thursday at Assen, Rossi revealed: "It was a good test, because first of all, we were able to work hard and work in a good way with two days. It arrived in an important moment in the season for us. Especially in a track where we struggle really very much during all the weekend.

"We had a different chassis, and the first impression is good, I had a better feeling. But now we are very curious to try in another track with another grip level, another type of corners, and especially in a real race weekend, to understand if in reality with this new chassis we are able to be more competitive, and to suffer less, also during the weekend and during the practice.

"We will try it tomorrow. But after that, the problem is that anyway, also if we are strong here we still have to wait for the other racetracks, because it looks like this year it is very difficult to be strong everywhere."

Yamaha's original 2017 chassis, used to great effect by Vinales in winter testing and opening rounds, was aimed at improving tyre life in the second half of the race. However, the 2016 version, now being used by Tech 3, has appeared more effective at several rounds, especially the slippery Jerez and Barcelona events.

"Yamaha worked on this [2017] chassis to improve the life of the rear tyre, which was an issue for us in the second half of last year. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. My personal feeling is that the 2017 chassis has a bit more understeer, the bike turns less, and this is the reason the tyre degradation is in some places a lot worse than with the old chassis. But sincerely, this is my idea, we are not sure."

Vinales also confirmed he will be trying the new chassis this weekend.

Rossi starts the Dutch round having dropped to fifth in the world championship, despite slightly reducing the points gap to Vinales to 28 as the pair finished a forgettable eighth and tenth in Barcelona.

The Italian won from pole position at Assen in 2015, but fell early in last year's wet race.

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Tagged as: Valentino Rossi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Crutchlow, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rins, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rins, Lorenzo, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Crutchlow, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dovizioso, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dovizioso, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

June 22, 2017 7:29 PM
Last Edited 5 minutes ago

Top speeds exceeding sometimes 330km/h. Some turns as slow as 60km/h but other bends as fast as 160km/h, even 200km/h on some tracks, almost twice the speed limit of most European motorways. High speed flip-flops, like the Assen one, taken at 200km/h. And then you have to overtake, and manage degrading tyres after 10 laps. And your oponents are ....... world class. And you can't trust your bike 100% because it understeers, or eats tyres for breakfast, or has some other issue .... Who wants to be a MotoGP rider - my hat to Valentino, Marc, Jorge, Dani, Cal, Maverick, .... Tito, Sam, all of them. That is why we watch these guys - they are special !

TrueFan

June 22, 2017 6:26 PM

At this point, Rossi has nothing to lose now, excluding the usual risks of racing... but there's no point in "playing it safe". They had to change something when last year's bike is so obviously more consistent. It's a fickle business.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 