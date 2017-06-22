Lorenzo satisfied with progress on Ducati

Progress is the key word for Jorge Lorenzo, who is content for now to continue building his knowledge with the factory Ducati.Lorenzo finished fourth at Catalunya after qualifying on the front row and led the race on the GP17. The three-time MotoGP world champion says it's a case of so far, so good, and Lorenzo claims he will be satisfied if he continues to improve with each race.Reflecting on his result at Catalunya, he said: “Finally it was a good result; in the middle of the race I was a little bit worried to stay in that position but finally I could see that I was saving a little more the front tyre that helped us at the end of the race – I guess also for Dovi fighting with Marc and Dani it helped a lot, this saving of the front tyre.“So I could finish in fourth position, the second best position after Jerez, and we improved the distance with the winner, nine seconds [ahead]. Also second in practice, was the first time I have been on the first row, and leading five laps in the race, so we are almost every time we are doing something new and this is important because it means that we are progressing and this is what I want – to progress always in the long term and always be better and faster.”Lorenzo spent nine years on the Yamaha M1 before joining Ducati and says that while the Desmosedici is completely different to his previous bike, he is gradually learning how to get the best from the Italian machine.“I didn't see so many riders who went fast for the first time on the Ducati for the first months, so that means that the Ducati is a complex bike, it's a special bike but especially it's totally the opposite as the bike I rode for the last nine years, which was the Yamaha. The Yamaha was very smooth with the engine, it was a bike that you have to carry a lot of corner speed and it was a bike that for example you didn't have to use the rear brake on braking, or you can go fast also without using it,” said Lorenzo.“The Ducati is the opposite because you have to take profit of the good stability on braking, you need to understand that you need to use the rear brake to stop the bike, you need to use also some other techniques to make the bike more smooth in the exit of the corners. But especially in the corner itself, there is a big difference, so as I said every time, I'm getting better and more comfortable and understanding new little tricks or new knowledge to be faster.“With more kilometres I can feel more natural and push more to the limit. It's a process that I am enjoying a lot because I knew what I was doing and probably I am enjoying this moment even if the results are not the ones I want for the moment.”Assessing his prospects at Assen this weekend, Lorenzo is upbeat over his chances.“Yes, interesting because the team told me that in this track the bike works very well; [Andrea] Iannone was very fast on the dry conditions in the last year so I'm very encouraged to see if we can take this job of progressing also in this track.”